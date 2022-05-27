SP wants to vaccinate health professionals with a 4th dose after being discharged six times in cases of Covid-19 – News

After a six-fold increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the City of São Paulo wants to expand the application of the booster dose against the disease. For that, it sent to the Ministry of Health a letter in which it requests permission to implement the measure. The document was sent on Thursday (19), and the municipal administration has not yet received a response.

In the official letter, the Municipal Health Department requested authorization to apply the second additional dose to health professionals of all age groups and to people aged 50 to 59 years with comorbidities, in addition to the first booster dose in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.





According to the prefecture, the trend of increasing the number of positive cases for Covid-19 in the last few days motivated the sending of the letter.

“On the date of the document, it presented a percentage of 2% in epidemiological week 14 (from April 3 to 9) and 12.7% in epidemiological week 20 (from May 15 to 21). vaccines and supplies, and awaits the opinion of the PNI (National Immunization Plan) to start this new phase of immunization”, informed the city hall in a note.



