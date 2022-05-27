Study indicates 7 habits to reduce risk of dementia

Researchers at the University of Mississippi in the United States have listed seven healthy lifestyle habits that can reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia by up to 43%.

According to the study, published this Wednesday (25/5) in the journal Neurology, the risk is considerably lower for people who can control blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, are physically active, follow a healthy diet. , keep their weight under control and do not smoke.

Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (34) Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and dementia are neurodegenerative diseases that mainly affect the elderly population. Conditions are progressive and, over time, the patient becomes more dependent on the care of others.Getty Images ***Elderly and computer It is common that, in the initial stage, the symptoms are confused with the natural aging process. However, family members and close people should be aware of the signs Getty Images ***doctors It is also important to seek help from doctors, because the earlier the diagnosis, the greater the chances of controlling the case and delaying the progression of diseases, as well as increasing the quality of life of patients.Disclosure ***elderly-g73b917f75_640 Parkinson’s causes the death of neurons that produce dopamine and play an important role in the locomotor system. Men are the most affectedPixabay ***man-g7d8f2f940_640 The patient’s family members should be alert to the first signs of sluggishness, muscle stiffness, and frequent tremors, which are more characteristic of this condition.Pixabay ***woman-gd073167b3_640 Alzheimer’s, in turn, affects more the female population. It causes the degeneration and death of neurons, which results in the progressive alteration of brain functions.Pixabay ***question-gd12ddc75a_640 The most recurrent consequences are the impairment of memory, behavior, thinking and learning ability.Pixabay ***patient-ge7e79da2d_640 Dementia is progressive and the initial symptoms are well known: memory loss and confusion are the most common. The condition affects up to 25% of people over 85 in BrazilPixabay ***hands-gda2519f21_640 Speech problems and difficulty making decisions are also among the signs. However, there are other subtle signs that can alert to the development of some types of degenerative diseases. Pixabay ***eye-g91c3cc572_640 Vision problems: A study done in the UK by UK Biobank shows that people with age-related macular degeneration are 25% more likely to have dementiaPixabay ***elderly-agencia-brasil Hearing loss: May be linked to cellular changes in the brain. But vision and hearing loss can lead to social isolation, which has been known for years as a risk factor for Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.Brazil Agency ***elderly-couple-g5e4cbfe5e_640 Mood swings: People with early dementia stop finding jokes funny or don’t understand situations they used to find amusing and may have difficulty understanding sarcasm Pixabay ***281948-see-x-important-care-with-oral-health-of-the-elderly-768×512 Gum problems: Research shows that oral health is linked to mental problems and may also be linked to type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and alcoholism – all are also risk factors for dementiareproduction ***man-g2ef0736cd_640 Social isolation: the symptom can increase the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. A lack of patience with friends and family and a preference for being alone can be signs of chemical brain problems or lack of vitamins.Pixabay ***ball-g8627c1d0f_640 Other signs that may indicate neurodegenerative diseases are: lack of interest in usual activities, difficulty performing day-to-day tasks, repeating conversations or tasks, disorientation in familiar places and difficulty in memorizationPixabay 0

To measure the influence of lifestyle habits on brain health, Professor Adrienne Tin analyzed medical data from approximately 12,000 people with an average age of 50 years that were recorded over three decades.

Participants were given a score according to how strongly they adhered to each of the seven habits listed. When cross-referencing the health information, the researchers found that among the healthiest volunteers there were virtually no cases of dementia.

They concluded that the lifestyle helps, including helping people with a genetic predisposition to avoid neurocognitive disorder. By the end of the survey, 2,234 people had developed dementia.

The researchers recommend a diet rich in vegetables, fruits and nuts to ensure health, avoiding the consumption of drinks high in sugar and processed and fatty meats. According to the job, the body should be stimulated with at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week, or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise.

The 7 habits that prevent dementia:

1 – Control blood pressure;

2 – Control blood sugar;

3 – Keep cholesterol at adequate levels;

4 – Control the weight;

5 – Maintain a healthy diet;

6 – Practice physical exercises;

7 -No smoking.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.