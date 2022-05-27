Study indicates cases of gluten intolerance may be fake

Unless you’ve been demonstrably diagnosed with celiac disease, any sort of “gluten sensitivity” you may have felt probably had nothing to do with gluten. According to researchers at the University of Oslo in Norway, the real culprit for it all may be fructan.

For those unaware, fructan is a type of carbohydrate found in grains like wheat, rye and barley. However, it also appears in gluten-free foods such as artichokes, asparagus, garlic, leeks and onions. Learn more about it in the next paragraphs!

allergic confusion

(Source: Shutterstock)

In a test conducted with 59 people, researchers did experiments using gluten and fructan. Over the course of six weeks, participants had to try three different types of muesli bars — a popular breakfast cereal based on raw oat flakes, fruit and nuts.

The first bar had gluten, the second had a sample of fructan and the last sample was free of both substances. At the end of the process, each participant had to perform an assessment of how each bar affected their digestion. In short, most people were never actually allergic to gluten, but were on gluten-free diets because they had some kind of sensitivity.

The result of the study showed that 24 people felt the most discomfort with the fructan bar, while 22 people had the same type of discomfort with the placebo bar. Ultimately, only 13 people experienced more aggravating indigestion with the gluten bar — which leaves multiple results to be analyzed.

information conflict

(Source: Shutterstock)

In 2011, a study by researcher Peter Gibson, from Monash University (Australia), identified that many people without celiac disease may experience gastrointestinal discomfort on diets involving gluten. The article, published in gastroenterologydubbed this phenomenon “non-celiac gluten sensitivity”.

This movement even made the gluten-free food industry reach the US$ 16 billion sales mark in 2016. At that time, field research indicated that, although only 1% of the inhabitants of the United States actually suffer from the disease celiac, 18% of US adults consume gluten-free foods.

In Gibson’s view, much of this phenomenon has to do with the ‘nocebo’ effect — self-diagnosed gluten-sensitive patients feel uncomfortable precisely because they imagine they will have this type of problem. In his experiment, he evaluated 37 patients who claimed to be celiac but had no medical diagnosis.

Over the course of his test, Gibson collected urine and stool samples from his patients for nine days. During that time, they would be fed any potential food triggers for gastrointestinal symptoms, including lactose, preservatives, and other substances. Even so, many had intestinal problems, which the research team assessed as misinterpreting body signals such as gluten sensitivity.