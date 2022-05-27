Tablet on offer on Amazon

Amazon is offering several tablet-like devices this week at discounted prices. The devices have discounts of up to 25%, however, as it is a promotional action, prices can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for the offers.

At the time of writing, the tablet with the biggest discount is Samsung’s 256GB Galaxy Tab S7. The product lowered its price by R$ 1,260, leaving it for R$ 3,799 (offer link), which can be paid in up to 12 installments of R$ 316.62 without interest.

The S7 has an 11-inch screen, 120 Hz display and 8,000 mAh battery, which guarantees up to 15 hours of video playback. The device runs Android 10 and has 8GB of memory.

Another tablet on offer is the Galaxy Tab A8, also from Samsung, which is priced at 17% off. The product lowered its price from BRL 1,959 to BRL 1,625.82 (available here). The LCD screen is 10.5 inches and has 64GB of storage, expandable memory up to 128GB.

There is also the Tab P11 Plus, from Lenovo, which is about R$300 cheaper, with a price of R$1,799 (product link). The tablet has an 11” IPS screen, 64GB of storage and 4GB of memory. According to the manufacturer, it is ideal for everyday tasks, as well as entertainment with image and sound quality.

To purchase or obtain more information about the tablets mentioned in this article, access the links below:

