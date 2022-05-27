Texas gunman’s grandmother’s health is stable after surgery, says website – Marie Claire Magazine

+



After surgery, the health status of the Texas gunman’s grandmother is stable (Photo: Reproduction / NY Post / Facebook)

The Texas sniper’s grandmother, Salvador Ramos, whom he shot and wounded before killing more than twenty people at a school, underwent surgery late last Wednesday and is doing well. According to publication of NY Postthe clinical picture of Celia Martinez Gonzales66, is stable and she remains in a hospital in the city of San Antonio after the unspecified procedure.

According to information from his granddaughter Shelby Celeste Salazar, she will still need to undergo a few more surgical procedures before being discharged. “She will need many more surgeries in the coming weeks. She won’t be home anytime soon.”

21 people, including 19 children and two adults, were killed during the shooting in Robb Elementary School. According to The Dallas Morning Newsthe incident is already considered the deadliest attack on a US school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults in Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.

Salvador Ramos, 18, was killed by police. According to the Texas state senator John Whitmirehe legally purchased two guns from a local dealer on May 17 and May 20, according to a preliminary police report on the case sent to the lawmaker on Tuesday night.

Ramos’ grandfather, Rolando Reyessaid to The Post on Wednesday that he did not know how the teenager acquired the two AR rifles before the massacre. He added that the attack happened after a disagreement between Salvador and his grandmother in the house where they lived together. “She wanted him to take it from his own phone bill. I can’t tell if he was planning on doing it or not. [atirar]. This is a question that will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

