The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in the world passes 300 – News

Twenty-two countries had more than 300 confirmed cases this Thursday afternoon (26). monkey poxa disease that has spread, especially in Europe, since the beginning of May.

Data from a real-time monitoring carried out by the Global.health initiative, from researchers from universities such as Harvard and Oxford, as well as information from governments, show the following number of diagnoses per country:

• England: 85

• Spain: 84

• Portugal: 58

• Canada: 15

• Germany: 12

• Netherlands: 12

• United States: 9

• Italy: 9

• France: 7

• Belgium: 6

• Czech Republic: 5

• Scotland: 3

• Australia: 2

• Sweden: 2

• Switzerland: 2

• Slovenia: 2

• Austria: 1

• Denmark: 1

• Israel: 1

• Northern Ireland: 1

• United Arab Emirates: 1

• Wales: 1

Another 79 cases are considered suspicious and await confirmation by laboratory tests. Of this total, 61 are in Spain; 11 in Canada; and the others in Argentina, Belgium, Finland, Germany, Israel and Italy.

In the United Kingdom, the place with the highest number of infected, health authorities expect new cases to emerge in the coming days, while also deepening epidemiological investigations to understand how a disease considered to be of low transmission between humans has spread so quickly.

“The risk to the UK population remains low, but we are asking people to be alert to any new rashes or injuries on any part of the body,” the UKHSA Chief Medical Adviser said in a statement today. from UK).

The head of the Department of Emerging Diseases and Zoonoses at WHO (World Health Organization)epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, said this week that these “are not typical patterns of monkeypox transmission”, but stressed that the virus is very different from what causes Covid-19, minimizing the risk of a global spread similar to that of the virus. that caused the current pandemic.







































