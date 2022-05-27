Uberlândia registers two hospitalizations of children for suspected acute hepatitis

The Municipal Health Department of Uberlândia, through the Epidemiological Surveillance (Vigep), confirmed that two suspected cases of unknown acute hepatitis were identified in children hospitalized in the Municipality, one resident in Uberlândia and the other in Araguari (MG).

On the afternoon of this Thursday (26), Regionalzão had already revealed one of these cases. It was that of the child who lives in Uberlândia. It is about a 3-year-old boy, who was transferred to a hospital in São Paulo (see more in this article). There are still no further details on the case of the child who resides in Araguari and is hospitalized in Uberlândia.

Also according to the Municipal Health Department, Vigep carried out all the procedures established by the Ministry of Health for the notification of suspicions. “As these are probable cases of Hepatitis of Etiology to be Clarified, the cause of which is still unknown by the international scientific community, Vigep collected samples and sent them to the State Health Department (SES-MG). The Ezequiel Dias Foundation ( Funed), linked to the state portfolio, will be responsible for carrying out the analysis of the cases”, it said.

The Municipal Secretary also reinforced, this Thursday, that there is still no specific guidance or resolution for the prevention of cases of hepatitis with unknown origin and awaits new positions from the Ministry of Health and the Secretary of State for Health of Minas Gerais (SES). -MG). “However, he emphasizes that he is accompanied and providing information to the patients’ relatives. More information about Hepatitis of Etiology to Clarify can be found on the Ministry of Health portal”, he mentioned.

TRANSFER TO SP

Preliminary information indicates that the 3-year-old boy, who lives in Uberlândia and is suspected of having acute hepatitis, was admitted to a private hospital in the city last week. At the unit, he underwent tests, through which hepatitis was found, but the type was not identified.

The boy, who has had symptoms of the disease for a week and was in a serious condition, was transferred to the Hospital de Clínicas of the University of São Paulo (HC-USP), in São Paulo, this Thursday (26).

The possibility of the boy undergoing a liver transplant is not ruled out. In the United States, about 10% of children diagnosed with this type of hepatitis needed a liver transplant, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

CASES IN MG AND IN THE COUNTRY

In Minas Gerais, three cases have already been classified as suspects and another two are under investigation. The suspected case of Uberlândia is not yet on this list.

In the country, 76 suspected cases of the disease have been reported so far. Of these, 12 were discarded and 64 remain under investigation. Data are from the Ministry of Health.

Worldwide, there are more than 600 cases of acute hepatitis diagnosed so far. And the death toll has now reached 16.

CAUSE AND SYMPTOMS

Although it is still considered a disease whose cause is not officially defined, it is already known that the inflammation in the liver, which has affected children and adolescents, is probably caused by adenovirus 41F.

In addition to fever, dark urine and yellowed eyes and skin, muscle and joint pain, nausea, nausea, tiredness, stomach ache, loss of appetite and pale or gray stools are also among the symptoms of the disease.