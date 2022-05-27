Unimed-BH invests in IT professionals and launches free training

Unimed-BH, a medical work cooperative operating in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte and with more than 1.4 million clients, in a partnership with DIO, a technology education platform and a recruitment academy with more than 800 thousand professionals of IT, conceived the intensive training (bootcamp) Gerao Tech Unimed-BH. There will be 10,000 grants for developers from all over Brazil to sign up and train.
“Our purpose with the technological environment is to revolutionize health, generate continuous learning, opportunities for professional growth and a diverse and inclusive work environment. We also have a strong commitment to our community, which is why we are investing in training professionals to serve the IT market”, says the CEO of Unimed-BH, Frederico Peret.
“Unimed-BH arrives in our ecosystem to reinforce DIO’s mission to open doors for democratic technology education in Brazil, focusing on transforming lives through real opportunities for education and entry into the job market.”
Those enrolled will be fully immersed in learning for a period of a few weeks, and leave with the necessary preparation to face the challenges of the job market.
The Gerao Tech Unimed-BH bootcamp track will train Fullstack professionals, that is, more generalists, and who, therefore, will be able to meet the needs of the market. There are 127 hours of immersion with four unique and exclusive mentorships for subscribers, six project challenges to develop the code challenges.
Serbian:
- Event: Bootcamp Gerao Tech Unimed-BH
- Program description: The Bootcamp will be in Learning Path format, containing the courses HTML, CSS, JS, ANGULAR (MVC), SQL-SERVER Database with specific T-SQL content and performance, BACKEND DOT NET.
- hourly load: 127 hours of immersion with four unique mentorships.
- Learn more: Registration by the link until June 12th. Click here.
-