US Gun Lobby Holds Texas Convention, Says ‘Will Reflect’ on School Massacre

THE National Rifle Association (NRA), the largest gun lobbying organization in United Statespromised to “reflect” on the massacre at the primary school of Uvalde at its three-day annual conference, which begins this Friday, the 27th. The event held in Houston, about 520 km from the place where 19 children and two teachers died, generated criticism in American society, causing opposition groups to mark protests on site and even supporters canceling their presence.

At a time when the president Joe Biden it’s the Democratic Party pushing for tougher gun laws to pass in Congress, the NRA is trying to “deflect” any accusation of guilt over the country’s rise in gun violence — enlisting the support of influential figures like the former president Donald Trump and other personalities of Republican partywho confirmed their presence at the event.

NRA board member Phil Journey said the focus of the debate should be on improving mental health care and trying to prevent gun violence. He said he would not support banning or limiting access to firearms.

The National Rifle Association decided to hold an annual conference in Houston, Texas, three days after the Uvalde school shooting. Photograph: Michael Wyke/AP

In an online statement, the NRA said those attending the convention will “reflect on” the attack on the Uvalde school, “pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools safe.”

People planning to attend picked up registration badges on Thursday and bought NRA souvenirs. Police had already set up metal barriers across the street from the convention center, in a park where protesters are expected to gather on Friday.

Gary Francis traveled with his wife and friends from Racine, Wisconsin, to attend the NRA meeting. He said he opposes any gun control regulations in response to the Uvalde shooting.

“What happened there is obviously tragic,” he said. “But the NRA had nothing to do with it. The people who come here have nothing to do with it.”

O Texas has seen a series of gun attacks in recent years, at a time when the Republican-led government relaxed gun laws.

This is not the first time the NRA has come together at a time when the country is grieving over a shooting attack. The organization kept an abbreviated version of its 1999 meeting in Denver, about a week after the deadly shooting in columbine.

Actor Charlton Heston, president of the NRA at the time, told attendees that “horrific acts” should not become opportunities to limit constitutional rights and accused critics of branding the association’s followers as “villains.”

Rocky Marshall, a former NRA board member, said that while the Uvalde tragedy “puts the meeting in a bad spotlight,” that’s no reason to cancel it. Marshall said gun rights advocates and opponents may be able to reduce gun violence if they focus on factors like mental illness or school safety.

“Throwing rocks at the NRA doesn’t solve the next mass shooting,” he said. “Throwing rocks at people who hate guns doesn’t solve the next mass shooting.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that NRA leaders “are contributing to the problem of gun violence and not trying to solve it.” She accused them of representing the interests of arms manufacturers, “who are marketing weapons of war to young adults.”

Withdrawals and Confirmations

After the massacre in Uvalde, some speakers and artists who had confirmed their participation in the event canceled their attendance.

President Donald Trump during the 2019 NRA Annual Convention; former president confirmed presence in Houston. Photograph: Evan Vucci / AP

Senator John Cornyn and Representative Dan Crenshaw, both of Texas, claimed schedule changes and will not attend. Singer Don McLean said it “would be disrespectful” to go ahead with the performance after the latest shootings in the country.

Country music singer Larry Gatlin, who also dropped out of his planned appearance at the event, said he hoped the NRA would rethink some of its outdated and ill-thought-out positions. “While I agree with most positions held by the NRA, I’ve come to believe that while background checks won’t stop every crazed with a gun, it’s at least a step in the right direction,” he said.

Country singers Lee Greenwood and Larry Stewart also canceled participation.

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, did not cancel its participation. However, he will speak at the convention via a pre-recorded video, his spokesperson told The Dallas Morning News.

the senator Ted Cruz (Texas) and Donald Trump said they still intend to attend. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican, is also expected to speak on Friday.

Prohibition of weapons and protests

While personal firearms are permitted at the three-day event, the NRA said there will be a temporary ban on former President Donald Trump’s participation, meeting Secret Service security protocols.

Meanwhile, several groups plan to hold protests outside the convention center.

“This is not the time or place to hold this convention,” said Cesar Espinosa, executive director of FIEL, a Houston-based civil rights group that plans to participate in the protests. “Not only should we have thoughts and prayers from lawmakers, but we need action to address this public health crisis that is affecting our communities.”

Democrat Beto O’Rourke, Abbott’s opponent in the 2022 Texas governorship race, said he would participate in a protest outside the convention on Friday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said the city is obligated to host the NRA event, which has been under contract for more than two years. But he urged politicians to ignore him.

“You can’t pray and send condolences one day and then go around defending guns the next. This is wrong,” Turner said.

Shannon Watts, founder of gun control group Moms Demand Action, said she was not surprised the NRA was not canceling its meeting.

“The real question now is which elected officials will choose to side with violence rather than side with communities that cry out for public safety,” Watts said./ AP