Vaccinated without a booster dose may have more persistent symptoms of covid

People who are vaccinated, without a booster dose, who have had mild Covid-19 infections may have persistent, debilitating symptoms that affect organs such as the kidneys and stomach, as well as mental health. This is what a study carried out by American scientists shows, published in the most recent issue of the specialized journal Nature Medicine. The researchers evaluated medical data from thousands of patients in the United States and found that these problems are even more frequent in immunocompromised patients. Despite this, experts stressed that vaccines reduce the risk of death and contracting the disease.

For the study, the researchers analyzed the medical records of war veterans available in an information bank related to the provision of health services in the country, maintained by the US government. Data from 113,474 unvaccinated against covid-19 and 33,940 already immunized were examined. The experts also researched references from another 100,000 vaccinated people, of different ages and ethnicities, infected by the virus. All those evaluated had the disease between January 1 and October 31, 2021 — therefore, before the emergence of the omicron variant.

The researchers classified those who had received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech products or one dose of the drug created by the Janssen laboratory as fully immunized. “At the time the research was carried out, the database used for this study did not include information related to vaccine boosters”, they highlighted. In their analysis, they found that 8% to 12% of infected vaccinees developed symptoms associated with long-term covid, which include disorders involving the kidneys, mental health, problems with metabolism, and problems with the gastrointestinal and musculoskeletal systems.

The experts also found that this risk was 17% higher among the immunocompromised vaccinated. Immunizers proved more effective in preventing some of the severe manifestations of long-term covid — lung and blood clotting disorders declined by about 49% and 56%, respectively, among those vaccinated. Vaccination also reduced patients’ risk of death by 34% and the risk of contracting the disease by 15%, compared with infected unvaccinated.

For scientists, the data seen in the study is an important warning to the medical field. “Now that we understand that Covid-19 can have persistent health consequences, even among those vaccinated, we need to move forward in developing mitigation strategies that can be implemented in the long term, as it doesn’t look like the novel coronavirus is going to go away anytime soon.” , pointed out Al-Aly.

According to the author of the study, nasal vaccines, which are easier to apply than the current ones, and drugs designed to minimize the damage generated by covid-19 in the long term, may be good options to be adopted. “Contracting this infection, even among immunized individuals, seems almost inevitable today,” said the epidemiologist. “That’s why we need to create these extra sources of protection”, stressed the expert.

For infectious disease specialist Leandro Machado, the data found in the study reflect what experts in the field already expected. “We know that the role of the vaccine is to prevent more serious damage, which can lead to the death of patients. These complications of long covid can, yes, happen. They are a risk, even in those who have been immunized. Therefore, it is important to adopt other preventive measures, such as the mask and the use of gel alcohol, for example,” he said.

Machado also said he believes that other measures to help combat this disease may arise in the future, mainly due to the advancement of technology. “With covid-19, we had a record in the production of immunizations, using totally new techniques. It is quite possible that new drugs and medicines will emerge that avoid these long sequels and even the mild form of the disease”, he opined.

More investigations needed

“Long covid is a health problem that we still don’t fully understand. We know that people can suffer various damages for months after curing the disease, such as tiredness, difficulty thinking and poor memory, among other flaws. vaccines are also unable to circumvent these losses in some patients, despite being extremely effective in combating severe cases of this disease and also death. This new information is valuable, as it can help us better understand these losses. Only with data like these We can work in search of elements that prevent these sequelae. We need more research to show us the mechanisms that are behind these failures and, based on that, we will develop tools that help to stop them.”

Lucas Albanaz, general practitioner at Hospital Santa Lucia, in Brasília

Coffee molecule is related to change in smell



One of the possible side effects triggered by the infection of the new coronavirus is the failure to smell – or even temporary loss of this sense. Patients can smell repulsive smells in many foods, even after they are cured. In a scientific study published in the latest issue of the journal Nature Medicine, British experts have identified a molecule present in coffee that is related to this change in smell.

The authors of the work explain that a large portion of people who have contracted covid-19 develop parosmia, a health problem in which an individual has difficulty smelling odors. According to scientists, some of the most common food “triggers” related to this disease are coffee, chocolate, meat, onions and toothpaste. “In our study, we set out to investigate whether there were specific compounds within these products that could be to blame for these olfactory flaws,” the researchers highlighted in the paper.

The study ended up focusing specifically on coffee. The specialists separated 100 compounds that make up the ready-to-eat drink to be evaluated individually by two groups of volunteers, the first being formed by 29 people who had parosmia. The other was formed by the same number of individuals who did not manifest this health problem.

In the analyses, the experts found 15 compounds that triggered the parosmia, one of them being the main culprit for smell-related failures, a chemical called 2-furanmethanethiol. “Those with a normal sense of smell identified the odor of this compound as coming from coffee or popcorn, but those with parosmia generally described its smell as disgusting, repulsive or dirty,” the researchers noted.

Scientists believe that other elements may be related to the problem, but emphasize that the identification of this molecule is an important step. “We still have a long way to go,” admitted Simon Gane, a researcher at the Royal National Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital in the UK and one of the study’s authors.