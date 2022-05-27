Vitória opens schedule for D-Day of Vaccination

D Vaccination Day will be on Saturday
The Secretary of Health of Vitória (Semus) opens an appointment, starting at 2 pm, this Thursday (26), for the “D-Day of Vaccination” against influenza, measles and covid-19.
The task force takes place on Saturday (28), from 8 am to 5 pm, and 5,900 places will be available.
Dose appointments must be made through the link eventos.vitoria.es.gov.br or through the Vitória Online app.
Vaccination takes place at 15 points in the capital: Baptist Church in Jardim da Penha and in the Health Units of Jardim Camburi, Bairro República, Ilha das Caieiras, Resistance, Swallows, Consolação, Grande Vitória, Alagoano, Conquista, Maruípe, Santo Antônio, Vitória , Santa Luiza and Santa Maria Island.
Check the audiences
Influenza
You can receive the Influenza vaccine:
- Children from 6 months to under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days);
- People aged 60 and over;
- Pregnant women and postpartum women (up to 45 days after delivery);
- People with Comorbidities;
- Health Workers;
- Basic and higher education teachers;
- Professionals from the security and rescue forces;
- Armed Forces Professionals;
- Persons with permanent disabilities;
- truck drivers;
- Collective road transport workers for urban and long-haul passengers;
- Port workers and officials of the deprivation of liberty system.
Measles
- The measles vaccine is being administered to children aged between six and months and under five years and health workers.
Covid
Vacancies will be available for:
- First dose for population 5 years of age and older;
- Second dose of pediatric Pfizer, for children who received the first dose by 03/04;
- Second dose of adult Pfizer, for people who received the first dose by 03/04;
- Second dose of CoronaVac for children and adults who received their first dose 28 days ago or more;
- Second dose of AstraZeneca, for people who received the first dose by 03/04;
- Booster dose for people without immunosuppression, aged between 18 and 59 years, who received the second dose or single dose until 02/03;
- Booster dose for people without immunosuppression, aged 60 years or older, who received the second dose or single dose until 03/03;
- Booster dose for immunosuppressed patients, aged 12 years or older, who received the second dose by 04/03;
- Fourth dose for people aged 60 and over, who received the third by 03/03.
