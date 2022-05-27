Vitória opens schedule for D-Day of Vaccination



D Vaccination Day will be on Saturday



| Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil















The Secretary of Health of Vitória (Semus) opens an appointment, starting at 2 pm, this Thursday (26), for the “D-Day of Vaccination” against influenza, measles and covid-19.

The task force takes place on Saturday (28), from 8 am to 5 pm, and 5,900 places will be available.

Dose appointments must be made through the link eventos.vitoria.es.gov.br or through the Vitória Online app.

Vaccination takes place at 15 points in the capital: Baptist Church in Jardim da Penha and in the Health Units of Jardim Camburi, Bairro República, Ilha das Caieiras, Resistance, Swallows, Consolação, Grande Vitória, Alagoano, Conquista, Maruípe, Santo Antônio, Vitória , Santa Luiza and Santa Maria Island.

Check the audiences

Influenza

You can receive the Influenza vaccine:

Children from 6 months to under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days);

People aged 60 and over;

Pregnant women and postpartum women (up to 45 days after delivery);

People with Comorbidities;

Health Workers;

Basic and higher education teachers;

Professionals from the security and rescue forces;

Armed Forces Professionals;

Persons with permanent disabilities;

truck drivers;

Collective road transport workers for urban and long-haul passengers;

Port workers and officials of the deprivation of liberty system.

Measles

The measles vaccine is being administered to children aged between six and months and under five years and health workers.

Covid

Vacancies will be available for:

First dose for population 5 years of age and older;

Second dose of pediatric Pfizer, for children who received the first dose by 03/04;

Second dose of adult Pfizer, for people who received the first dose by 03/04;

Second dose of CoronaVac for children and adults who received their first dose 28 days ago or more;

Second dose of AstraZeneca, for people who received the first dose by 03/04;

Booster dose for people without immunosuppression, aged between 18 and 59 years, who received the second dose or single dose until 02/03;

Booster dose for people without immunosuppression, aged 60 years or older, who received the second dose or single dose until 03/03;

Booster dose for immunosuppressed patients, aged 12 years or older, who received the second dose by 04/03;

Fourth dose for people aged 60 and over, who received the third by 03/03.





















