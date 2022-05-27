What is the best “PIX cell phone” to buy in 2022?

A new trend has taken over the digital world in recent weeks: the “PIX cell phone”. This is nothing more than a way to keep bank accounts more secure and everything else that can generate expenses — and problems — for users.

The new “fashion” emerged with the increase in cell phone theft and the concern of users with banking applications installed on the devices. After all, a stolen cell phone, nowadays, is not just another lost electronic device, but almost a whole life.

Handsets stand out as the best options for “PIX mobile” (Image: Erick Mockaitis/Canaltech)

With this, many are looking for a device that serves only as a “bank”. In it, all banking applications and other such data will be concentrated. The smartphone, then, will only be at home, for use for this sole purpose. That way, if it is stolen on the street, the user will not be at much risk of having their accounts hacked.

But what is the best “PIX cell phone”? If you still don’t have a smartphone at home, which option will best serve this purpose. In this article, I’ve separated the best options for you to buy, thinking about a device that will be intended solely for the use of banking apps. Check out:

best value for money

In this category, I have selected the best “cell phone of the PIX” in terms of cost-effectiveness. The chosen model combines good internal storage — to install, if necessary, all banking apps and digital wallets — a good set of hardware and, of course, an up-to-date system, which is essential to keep all services safe.

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 Pro stands out as the best PIX phone for those looking for good value for money. The device has combinations with at least 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage – which is enough to install all banking and messenger applications, if necessary send any receipt or PIX key.

Redmi Note 11 is the best cost-effective option for “PIX mobile” (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/ Canaltech)

It was released by Xiaomi earlier this year with Android 11 installed out of the box, so it is very likely that it will receive at least one software update — to Android 12, in this case. With this, it will keep itself updated and safe for a long time to run applications without major problems.

It is equipped with the Snapdragon 680 chip which, despite not being the best today, comfortably supports the purpose for which the smartphone will be intended. The Redmi Note 11 has a price range that ranges from R$1,200 to R$1,300.

best battery

Here, I present the cell phone that will suit you best in terms of battery performance. After all, you don’t want to carry a cell phone daily that you will only use to make bank transactions and then leave it “in the drawer”.

So it is important to have a device with good battery performance and that can stay as long as possible without plugging in the socket. Of course, all this, without forgetting a good performance and updated system to make everything easier and safer.

Samsung Galaxy M62

If the intention is to buy a cell phone that you won’t worry about charging the battery for a long time and leaving it there to make PIX or other transactions when necessary, the best choice is the Samsung Galaxy M62.

The smartphone is already the great king of battery and even won the Canaltech award in this category. So something good is to be expected. With 7,000 mAh of capacity, in normal use, it can last more than two days on a single charge. If the intention is to keep it, therefore, it will have an even greater autonomy.

Galaxy M62 is the “PIX phone” with the biggest battery (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/ Canaltech)

Its hardware set doesn’t disappoint either. In addition to the combination of 128 GB of storage to install basically any app — including banking apps — it also offers 8 GB of RAM and comes with the Exynos 9825 chip, which promises good processing power to avoid slowdowns and crashes.

The Galaxy M62 is found in stores with a price ranging from R$2,200 to R$2,500.

Best PIX cell phone that “you can leave the house”

As much as it is a cell phone intended only for banking transactions and which, most of the time, will be at home, there are always occasions when it is necessary to “make a PIX” on the street. Whether making a purchase or making a payment that is mandatory in person, you need a device that offers the greatest possible security.

POCO X3 GT

If you want a “PIX phone” that lets you get out of the house, the Poco X3 GT is an excellent choice. That’s because Xiaomi’s system has a feature called “Second Space”, which allows you to create a separate area from the main one, with a new account and passwords, for exclusive access.

With this, you can create a password for the main area — which you will normally use in your day-to-day life — and another for the Second Space, which can be used exclusively for banking and financial functions.

That way, you won’t mix everything up and, if stolen, the chance of criminals knowing how to access this Second Space and also guessing that other password will be much lower.

POCO X3 GT allows you to leave the house and carry your “PIX cell phone” in your bag, if you need to (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/ Canaltech)

The POCO X3 GT stands out among other Xiaomi models for offering a good set of hardware that allows you to use various applications and even create the second space without suffering from stuttering or slowdowns.

It is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 platform and has versions of up to 256 GB of storage with 8 GB of RAM — a set that can handle the configurations I described above. Prices for the POCO X3 GT range from R$1,700 to R$1,800.

Xiaomi’s best PIX phone

If you are a Xiaomi fan — or are simply more used to the Chinese interface — and want a branded cell phone to carry out your banking transactions, I show you here the best option that the company has to offer.

Of course, I don’t forget to take into account the cost-benefit, after all it will be a device more geared to use with banking applications, so you don’t have to spend lots of money on flagships.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is one of the models of Xiaomi’s new mid-range generation. The device has a good combination of hardware, which includes a MediaTek Helio G96 chip and options with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As with the other models listed, this is enough to run banking apps.

Furthermore, just like the POCO X3 GT and Redmi Note 11, it also offers an extra layer of protection for apps thanks to Second Space. So if you want to leave the house with it, just keep your apps safe in a dedicated area.

Redmi Note 11 Pro is a good bet for anyone looking for a Xiaomi “PIX phone” (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/ Canaltech)

The model hit stores with Android 11 installed and should soon receive Android 12. This will help maintain a secure environment for banking apps and financial transactions.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro can be found in the Brazilian market with prices between R$1,800 and R$1,900.

Samsung’s best PIX phone

If you are looking for a Samsung phone for this purpose, this is the best option in terms of price, performance and updated system. With this model, you won’t be stuck for a long time and you’ll still have a great device to carry out your banking transactions.

Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung is one of the best Android phone manufacturers when it comes to updating software and even the mid-range models — like the Galaxy A53 5G — support multiple generational updates, which ensures much more security for the software and helps you to keep your money out of hacker hands.

Galaxy A53 5G is a current “PIX phone” with the promise of a lot of updates (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/ Canaltech)

In this specific case, the South Korean manufacturer has already promised four new versions of Android and, as it hit stores with Android 12, it is possible that it will even receive a future “Android 16”. That’s more than enough for anyone who wants to keep everything up to date and with the latest security features.

Another advantage is its hardware suite, which includes an Exynos 1280 chip and options with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A53 5G can be found in a price range that varies widely, from R$1,700 to R$2,200.

Best Motorola PIX phone

Finally, if your search is for a Motorola device that suits you as a “PIX cell phone”, I have selected one of the most recent models, to offer greater security, and that does not leave anything to be desired in terms of performance and storage, for install all necessary apps.

Moto G22

The Motorola Moto G22 is a great device from the brand for those looking for a good, current and cheap smartphone to use as a “PIX cell phone”. It was released earlier this year and has already arrived in stores with Android 12 installed from the factory, so updating is less of a concern for the user.

Its hardware set is not yet the most powerful, but it is enough to install and run banking applications and make transactions without major worries. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 mobile platform and has 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

In addition, its 5,000 mAh battery will also give you more peace of mind when it comes to autonomy. If its use is only as a “PIX cell phone” and it is stored most of the time, it will be possible to have long days of use on a single charge.

Moto G22 prices range from R$1,100 to R$1,300.