WhatsApp: new scam steals user’s account with a call

Another WhatsApp scam was discovered by a cybersecurity expert at CloudSEK. This time, criminals steal the user's account with just one call. This is not the first time that one of the most popular apps in the world has fallen victim to crooks. In April, through a well-crafted phishing scheme, criminals stole victims' personal information.

















25 May

















25 May



Rahul Sasi, founder and CEO of CloudSEK, a company specializing in cyber threat prevention, has revealed a new scam on WhatsApp.

According to him, the criminals’ modus operandi is simple: hackers call a random user through the app and try to convince him to enter a specific number. When the victim falls for the scam, they are able to log into their account immediately, thanks to the number dialed.

Rahul explains: Once the hacker gains access to the account, he asks for money from the victim’s contacts. In this way, the criminal uses the person’s account before they realize they have been hacked. As operators around the world often use “67” and “405”, victims tend to make the call without hesitation.”

Having your WhatsApp account hacked these days can be a serious headache. In late 2021, the app authorized cryptocurrency transactions in integration with Novi’s digital wallet, which would make it possible for criminals to withdraw the funds. According to Rahul, there is not much you can do to protect yourself against this type of scam. He recommends keeping two-factor authentication enabled and never accepting calls from unknown contacts on WhatsApp.

Earlier this month, Senator Mecias de Jesus (Republicans-RR) created Bill 651/22, which provides for sentences of up to 8 years in prison for those who carry out scams on WhatsApp, Instagram and other social networks.

