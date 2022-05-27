WhatsApp: Scammers use call to steal accounts in the app

Scammers don’t stop inventing ways to steal accounts on whatsapp. THE fraud The most recent one was discovered by CloudSEk CEO Rahul Sasi and stands out for the simplicity of the action, as it allows hacking into messenger profiles from a mere phone call.

In a post on Twitter on Monday (23), the expert explained that cybercriminals contact victims, chosen at random, and convince them to dial a specific number. The call is usually made to numbers starting with the digits “67” or “405”, associated with operator services.

When making the call, the victim activates the whatsapp registration process and unknowingly chooses the option to send the verification code to the scammer’s phone. With this information, the cyber criminal is able to take over the target’s account, registering it on their device.

When the victim realizes, he no longer has access to his WhatsApp account.

Using the account stolen, the fraudster impersonates the owner of that profile and starts conversations with the person’s contacts, usually asking for money for a supposed emergency situation, on their behalf, making new victims. Due to the simple mechanics of the action, Sasi estimates that there are a lot of people affected.

prevention tips

According to the security researcher, the best way to protect yourself from scam that steals accounts on WhatsApp via phone call is to enable two-factor authentication in messenger. In this way, the user adds an extra layer of protection, making it difficult for the attacker to act.

It also suggests setting up a password or PIN to log into your account on the messaging app and never giving out platform verification codes to anyone. In addition, you must be suspicious of messages and calls made by strangers in the program.

Sasi also warns that the scam has global reach, as operators in various markets use service numbers similar to those of the malicious campaign.