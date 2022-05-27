World’s smallest robot with remote control

robotics

Smaller than a flea, a single robot crab posing on the edge of a coin.

[Imagem: Northwestern University]

This is the smallest robot ever built that not only walks, but can also be controlled by remote control.

Just half a millimeter wide, the tiny crab-inspired robots can bend, twist, crawl, walk, spin and even jump.

The team used the same platform to also develop millimeter-sized robots similar to earthworms, crickets and beetles.

While research in this area is exploratory, Mengdi Han and his colleagues at Northwestern University in the US believe that the technology platform they have developed could bring microrobbs closer to performing practical tasks within confined spaces.

“You can envision microrobbs as agents to repair or assemble small structures or machines in industry or as surgical assistants to clear clogged arteries, stop internal bleeding or eliminate cancerous tumors – all in minimally invasive procedures,” said Professor John Rogers, team coordinator. .

“Our technology allows for a variety of controlled movement modalities and [cada rob] can walk at an average speed of half its body length per second,” said Yonggang Huang, creator of crab robots. “This is very challenging to achieve at such small scales for terrestrial robots.”

The robot uses a kind of artificial muscle to move.

[Imagem: Northwestern University]

Rob who walks without engines

Smaller than a flea, the crab robot is not powered by complex hardware, hydraulics or electricity. Instead, he takes advantage of his body’s elasticity, made with an alloy with shape memory so that it transforms into its “remembered” form when heated.

The heat is fired by a precisely focused laser beam, quickly heating the robot at different specific locations on the body. When the laser is turned off, a thin layer of glass elastically returns the corresponding part of the structure to its deformed shape.

“Because these structures are very small, the rate of cooling is very rapid,” explained Professor Rogers. “In fact, reducing the size of these robots allows them to run faster.”

The change from one phase to another – deformed to remembered form and vice versa – creates locomotion. The laser not only remotely controls the robot to activate it, but the direction of the laser scan also determines the walking direction of the robot: Warming from left to right, for example, causes the robot to move from right to to the left.

