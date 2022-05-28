5 main signs of the virus

When hearing about herpes, we immediately think of the disease that causes small blisters near the lips. But did you know that there are versions of them in other parts of the body? Genital herpes is considered an STI (sexually transmitted infection).

It is caused by the herpes simplex virus and is characterized by the appearance of vesicles and small ulcers on the skin and mucosa in the genital region.

Symptoms of genital herpes

Once the contamination by the herpes simplex virus type 2 occurs through sexual practice, the person has an incubation time before the condition starts, which can take from 7 to 15 days.

In some cases, a person with herpes may not even have any symptoms of the virus for many years. The first symptoms of genital herpes are:

Itching sensation (itching);

Burning or tingling in Organs genitals;

Pain in the hips, buttocks or legs;

malaise;

Small vesicles or blisters that may burst and form ulcers, but they only appear after the above symptoms.

These blisters and ulcers are exactly like those that appear in the mouth and can appear in different areas such as:

In women: on the vulva, clitoris, perineum and cervix;

In men: on the glans, foreskin and head of the penis;

In both genders, they can appear in the anus and rectum, in addition to appearing on the thighs and buttocks as well.

Crises usually take between 7 and 10 days to pass. But usually, the first manifestation of the disease is the most painful and lasts the longest. This occurs until the body recognizes and develops a system to fight and control the virus.

She also warns that some symptoms may show that there is a more serious situation, such as:

What can I do to reduce genital herpes outbreaks?

The viral herpes virus usually stays “asleep” in the body, hidden in nerve endings, where medicines do not access them, and some situations can trigger crises, such as:

Usually the treatment of crises is done with the administration of antivirals during the crisis. They accelerate the regression of lesions and relieve symptoms.

In addition, having habits that stimulate immune health are important, such as balanced diet, restful sleep and regular practice of physical activities.

How is the contagion and how to prevent genital herpes

Transmission of genital herpes mainly occurs through skin contact with an active lesion. But HSV-2 can be present in the infected person’s body fluids, such as in saliva, semen, and vaginal secretions.

That is why it is very important to consistently use condoms during sexual intercourse, not only in vaginal, but also in anal and oral sex. Some manuals also recommend that people who have genital herpes abstain from sexual activity when they are having a flare-up of the disease.

Sources: Maria Cristina Meniconigynecologist and obstetrician in the colposcopy, anoscopy and hysteroscopy sector at Grupo Fleury; Lia Cruz Damasio, gynecologist at the HU-UFPI (University Hospital of the Federal University of Piauí) of the Ebserh network (Brazilian Hospital Services Company); and Regina Amarantegynecologist at the São Camilo Hospital Network in São Paulo.