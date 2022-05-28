8 Dangerous Foods You Should Remove From Your Diet Today

There are still those who defend the idea that there is no such thing as bad food, but the reality is not quite like that. Of course, when we are hungry, we need to feed the body. However, there are foods that are really not good for anyone’s diet and should be avoided by everyone.

The problem is that some of these foods are among the darlings of most and cutting them out can be a bit of a pain.

1- Hydrogenated vegetable fats

This type of fat can be found in several industrialized foods, such as cookies, for example. They are often used to extend the shelf life and help increase bad cholesterol levels in the body.

2- Foods that should be avoided: soft drinks

To get an idea of ​​the problem with consuming so much soda, know that just one can can contain 10 tablespoons of sugar. That is, soda is a bomb to gain weight and trigger various health problems. A recent study linked high soda consumption with an increased likelihood of pancreatic cancer.

3- Refined sugar

Research shows that refined sugar is among the unhealthy foods. Cancer cells exposed to it multiply at an accelerated rate.

4- Industrialized potato chips

In addition to excess chemicals and fat, too much potato chips increase the chances of tumors appearing in the body.

5- Foods to avoid: frozen and industrialized

Frozen and industrialized foods are rich in fat, calories and sodium, for example. All this brings serious damage to the body and its proper functioning. The same applies to any industrialized product or purchased (factory direct) ready in markets.

6- Processed meats and sausages

Other bad foods are processed meats or sausages like ham, salami, bologna, etc. These items are also high in fat, salt and sugar. They are linked to an increased likelihood of developing colon cancer.

7- Margarine

As much as the packaging tries to deceive consumers, the truth is that margarine is a jar with saturated or trans fat. It directly influences the high level of bad cholesterol within the body. This means an increased risk of developing heart problems.

8- Flavor enhancer (monosodium glutamate)

Almost all artificially seasoned products contain the famous monosodium glutamate, known as saltpeter. Its operation generates addiction in consumers and can cause damage to the central nervous system, for example. There are studies that relate to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Lou Gehrig and others.