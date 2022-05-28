Actress says she is hospitalized for mental health care

Actress Ruby Barker, 25, who played Marina in the first season of “Bridgerton”, told her followers that she was hospitalized to take care of her mental health.

“Mental health week is every week for me. Really. I feel like I haven’t been completely honest so this is for my followers. Time to be transparent. I’ve been struggling since ‘Bridgerton’ this is the truth. Thank you all for supporting me, your love sustains me,” Ruby wrote in the post’s caption.

In the video, taken from the hospital where she is receiving treatment, Ruby says she “has been in very bad shape for a long time” since before she received her diagnosis.

Ruby describes being “full of anger and frustrated” before seeking help for all the trauma she was carrying. “I was carrying the weight of the world on my shoulders,” she adds.

“I just want to be honest with everyone I’ve struggled with,” she said. “So I’m in the hospital right now, I’m going to be discharged soon and I hope to get on with my life and take some time for myself,” says the actress.

And I want to encourage others. If you’re struggling, please do yourself a favor. Take a break, stop being so hard on yourself. People used to always tell me not to be so hard on myself and I never really, really knew what that meant. Ruby Barker

Ruby tells her followers that she already has a diagnosis and will talk about it in the future. She says that at the moment she is “giving up” and “forgiving” herself and struggling to change.

The actress also thanks Shonda Rhimes, producer of “Bridgerton”, for giving her a chance and “saving her”.

“I want to survive and I will. And so do you. That’s the beauty of it, you too. Thank you,” finishes Ruby.