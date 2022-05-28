Aerobic exercise makes you up to 12 years younger







Share

chirp Share Share The e-mail





If you want to be up to 12 years younger biologically, it’s good to know that you can. It’s up to you to maintain your body at a younger age with regular aerobic exercise.

Aerobic exercise includes running, brisk walking, cycling, rowing, dancing, swimming and other sports that increase your stamina.

Aerobic exercise forces the heart and lungs to work more and more efficiently. The hallmark of aerobic exercise is that it forces large groups of muscles in your body to work continuously, rhythmically for a long period of 15 to 20 minutes or more, but not very intensely.

Aerobic exercise means that your muscles are forced to work harder using air, which is essentially oxygen.. In contrast, in anaerobic exercise the muscular effort is of high intensity but of short duration. Anaerobic activities include lifting weight, running (soccer), football, alpine skiing, squash.

In anaerobic exercise, muscles use metabolic pathways that do not require oxygen to obtain the energy they need immediately to perform the intense but short-term work assigned to them by the brain. This is why when you do anaerobic muscle exercises, you tire more easily and are much more likely to have soreness or burning in your muscles when the exercise is over.

Aerobic exercise makes the heart and lungs better able to supply the necessary oxygen that the body needs in situations of greatest need. It also allows the heart to make better use of oxygen.

In summary, the beneficial effects of aerobic exercise allow for the following:

Increase the maximum consumption of oxygen by the body

Improve cardiovascular and cardiorespiratory function

Increase muscle blood supply and ability to make better use of oxygen

Lower heart rate and blood pressure at any submaximal work level

Lower risk of lactic acid buildup causing muscle pain and burning

Lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure in patients with hypertension (high blood pressure)

Increased levels of good HDL cholesterol in the blood

Lowering of blood triglycerides

Reduce body fat percentage and better body weight control

Improve glucose metabolism, reduce insulin resistance and therefore lower risk of developing diabetes or better disease control if diabetes has already occurred

Reducing psychological tension, better mood with more vitality, reducing the risk of depression or anxiety

Greater fatigue resistance

Help to sleep better

A recent study from Toronto, Canada, showed that maintaining good aerobic fitness in middle age is able to to delay biological aging in 10 to 12 years. At the same time, it improves the well-being of the elderly, offering more autonomy in old age.

The aerobic power of the body is characterized by its ability to consume oxygen and produce energy at a metabolic level .

But man’s maximum aerobic power begins to steadily decrease from the middle stage of life. Estimated to decrease by 5 ml/ [kg.min] every 10 years.

When it drops below about 18 ml/ [kg.min] in men and 15 ml / [kg.min] in women, it becomes extremely difficult to do anything without getting seriously tired.

In a typical sedentary man, at age 60 his maximum aerobic power will drop to about 25 ml/[kg.min]. This power is only 50% of what the man in question had at age 20.

But scientific evidence shows that regular aerobic exercise can slow or reverse the inevitable and relentless decline even in advanced age groups.

Research shows that aerobic exercise of relatively high intensity for a relatively long period of time increases maximal aerobic strength by 25%, which equates to a gain of 6ml/ [kg.min] and corresponds to 10 to 12 biological years.

Keeping the maximum oxygenation possible through aerobic exercise and increasing aerobic strength increases the chances of the elderly maintain their functional autonomy .

Finally, we must not forget about the other beneficial effects of aerobic exercise in the elderly, including reduced risk of serious illness, faster recovery from injury or illness, reduced risk of falls due to better muscle strength, balance, and balance.















