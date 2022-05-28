After a request from the Municipality of Canoas, Justice transfers management of the University Hospital to the Municipality | Rio Grande do Sul

The 2nd Civil Court of the Comarca de Canoas, in the Metropolitan Region of Porto Alegre, granted this Friday (27) a request for urgent relief requested by the city hall to remove the Alto Médio São Francisco Educational Foundation (Funam) from the administration of the University Hospital ( HU) and transfer the institution to the management of the municipality.

Pediatric emergency at the University Hospital of Canoas treats only severe cases

Judge Adriana Rosa Morozini’s decision determines “that the Municipality of canoesimmediately assume the management of the HU, through the Intervention Commission to be designated by the public entity, for a period of 30 days, which may be extended if necessary.” The commission will manage the institution until the bidding process is concluded, which will define the new entity to manage the hospital.

“We welcome [a decisão]. We are leaving the management because the city hall did not pay. The April bill was incompletely paid”, says the president of Funam, Rui Muniz.

According to acting mayor Nedy de Vargas Marques, “there are indications of irregularities in the service being provided”. So that there is no interruption in the services, the city says that the structure of operational and administrative human resources of Funam will be maintained, including the management of the institution’s CNPJ, as well as the contracts in progress will be maintained.

The president of Funam stated that the transition will be smooth. Muniz alleges that Funam’s contract with the city government provided for transfers of 9.76 million per month. “In April, the payment was split into two installments, and the transfer of R$ 1.6 million was missing.” He stressed that the Funam team remains in the hospital for the transition and that no service will be affected.

The Attorney General of the Municipality, Cesar Palma, emphasizes that the city hall was attentive to the situation of the HU and took the appropriate judicial measures. “We took this extreme but necessary decision to guarantee the service to the population of Canoes. From now on, the Intervention Commission will be working intensively to bring the HU situation up to date”.