Alcohol consumption is more dangerous for the heart than previously thought

The levels of alcohol consumption currently considered safe in some countries are associated with the development of heart problems, according to a study presented at a congress of the European Society of Cardiology.

“The study adds to other evidence that a more cautious approach to alcohol consumption is needed. To minimize the risk of alcohol causing heart problems, if you don’t drink, don’t start. If you already drink, limit your weekly consumption less than a bottle of wine or less than three and a half cans of beer with 4.5% alcohol,” advises Bethany Wong, author of the study.

The European Union is the region where most alcohol is consumed in the world, according to the World Health Organization. The sample included 744 adults over 40 and having either a risk of developing heart disease due to risk factors (high blood pressure, diabetes or obesity) or having pre-heart failure (risk factors and heart abnormalities but no symptoms).

The mean age was 66.5 years and 53% of the participants were women. The study excluded people who stopped drinking and heart patients with symptoms and was based on the Irish definition of a drink, referring to 10 grams of alcohol.

Participants were divided into four categories according to their weekly consumption, from nonexistent to high, and the association between alcohol and coronary health was studied for an average of 5.4 years.

Results were reported separately for the group with risk factors and the group with pre-heart failure. In the first, the breakdown of coronary health was defined as the progression to pre-heart failure or to symptomatic failure. In the second, it was defined as deterioration in heart functions and progression to symptomatic insufficiency.

In total, 27% of the patients reported that they did not consume alcohol, 48% drank little and 25% had a moderate or high consumption. In the pre-heart failure group, those with moderate or high consumption had a 4.5 times greater risk of worsening health compared to those who do not drink.

In the group with risk factors, no association was noted between moderate or high consumption and progression to pre-heart failure or symptomatic failure.

“The study suggests that drinking more than 70 grams of alcohol per week is associated with worsening pre-heart failure or progression to symptomatic failure in Europeans. We didn’t notice any benefits from reduced consumption”, concludes Wong.