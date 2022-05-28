ANS approves 15.5% increase in individual health plans: understand how the readjustment will work | Economy

When will my plan be reset?

The adjustment will be applied to plans with an anniversary in the period from May 2022 to April 2023,

Will all plans be readjusted?

The readjustment is valid for medical-hospital plans contracted as of January 1999 or that were adapted to the new legislation (Law No. 9,656/98).

What goes into the calculation of the readjustment?

The annual adjustment is calculated based on changes in expenses with services to beneficiaries, intensity of use of plans by customers and inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

Individual plans vs collective plans

Individual health plans are the minority in the market and the offer has been decreasing. In March of this year, there were 49.1 million health plan beneficiaries in the country, against 47.6 million in February 2021. The number of individual plan customers is around 8 million, or 16.3% of the total. total.

In the collective plans, the readjustments are already taking place, since they do not depend on authorization from the ANS. In 2021, the average adjustment was 5.55% for contracts with 30 lives or more, and 9.84% for contracts with up to 29 lives, according to an ANS survey with data up to May last year.

Collective plans are usually sold with a lower monthly fee. Idec warns, however, that migrating from an individual plan to a collective one may not be advantageous over the years.

“The collective plan has less protection than the individual plan: one is the ceiling, which produces lower readjustments, and another is protection against unmotivated cancellation. In the individual plan, the operator can only cancel in case of fraud or non-payment”, he highlights. the institute coordinator.

ANS maintains a guide on its website, where consumers can search for all health plans sold in the country.

ANS offers the following channels for complaints about irregularities and service difficulties:

  • dial ANS: 0800 701 9656
  • Contact us: www.gov.br/ans
  • Hearing Impaired Service Center: 0800 021 2105

