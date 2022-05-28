ANS approves 15.5% increase in individual or family health plans

Measure should impact around eight million beneficiaries and will come into effect from the month in which the annual contract is renewed.

Readjustment of health plans is the largest since the beginning of the historical series



THE National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) decided this Thursday, 26, that the health insurance Individuals and families can be up to 15.5% more expensive. It will be the biggest readjustment since the historical series began in 2000 – until then, the biggest was 13.57% in 2016. The new prices will be valid for the period between May 2022 and April 2023 for contracts of about of 8 million beneficiaries, which represents 16.3% of consumers of healthcare plans in Brazil. The annual adjustment must be indicated in the collection slips and, if it exceeds 15.5%, the consumer must ask the operator for clarification. In collective health plans, operators define the readjustments, without a limit imposed by the ANS. Last year, the ANS determined a negative adjustment of 8.19% — that is, the plans were cheaper for customers. The reduction was due to the drop in demand for care and health services in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic – although the disease has crowded hospitals, the demand for exams, consultations and surgeries that were not urgent has decreased.