ANS authorizes readjustment in health plans; Increase in the Casa Verde Amarela subsidy; New batch of FGTS of R$ 1 thousand and more

Another week of May is coming to an end with not so good news for some Brazilians. The ANS published last Thursday, 25, a document authorizing readjustments of up to 15.5% in individual and family health plans.

Amid the accelerated increase in inflation, the government increased the subsidy for the Casa Verde Amarela real estate financing program. Another measure adopted by Planalto was to extend Pronampe, a credit program for micro and small companies.

A new payment of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) and the approval of the measure that sets the minimum wage are also among the this friday’s highlights27. See more details.

Adjustment in health plans

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) authorized an adjustment of up to 15.5% in individual and family health plans. This is the highest percentage approved by the agency so far, surpassing the correction of 13.57% allowed in 2016.

As the decision, operators will be able to increase the prices of medical-hospital plans with an anniversary between May 2022 and April 2023, contracted from January 1999 or adapted to the new legislation (Law No. 9,656/98).

For Rafael Robba, a lawyer specializing in the right to health, the adjustment is inconsistent with the country’s scenario. “The index released by the ANS is the highest in history and is unreasonable in the current economic moment we are facing, with inflation melting the purchasing power of families”, he says.

“Although it is applied to a share of less than 20% of the total number of users of health plans, the approved index works as a starting point for the readjustments of corporate collective plans and membership plans, which have never been lower than those of the ANS. Unfortunately, we could see many people leaving their health insurance plans and facing difficulties to get a new product on the market”, he adds.

The new values ​​take effect in the month of contracting the plan, with application of the maximum ceiling of 15.5% until April 2023. Currently, about 8.9 million people have individual health plans in Brazil.

Casa Verde Amarela subsidy rises to 21.4%

The Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) reported that the subsidy for real estate financing through the Casa Verde Amarela Program will increase from 12.5% ​​to 21.4%. The percentage varies according to the region, family income and population of the municipality.

“The change in the subsidy must be immediately implemented by the main financial agent, Caixa Econômica Federal”, says the ministry.

The expansion aims to facilitate the purchase of a home and increase the number of properties delivered, says the ministry. The new values ​​will be valid between June 1st and December 31st, 2022.

“A family in São Paulo with an average gross monthly income of R$1,800, for example, will have the average subsidy adjusted from R$38,100 to R$42,900. For a family in João Pessoa (PB) with an average gross monthly income of BRL 1,800, the average subsidy will increase from BRL 29,900 to BRL 34,000”, the folder details.

Bolsonaro extends credit program for companies

The National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe) was extended until the end of 2024. The initiative offers loans to micro and small businesses, and was created at the beginning of the pandemic to reduce the economic impacts of the health crisis.

The project that extends by three years the deadline for the return of resources to the Operations Guarantee Fund (FOG) by the government was sanctioned last Wednesday by President Jair Bolsonaro. The expectation is that it creates R$ 50 billion to be lent.

The legislation also resumes the Credit Stimulus Program (PEC) for medium-sized companies, with annual gross revenue of up to R$300 million. Despite this, small companies continue to have priority in hiring.

New FGTS withdrawal to 3.4 million

Tomorrow there is a new batch of the extraordinary FGTS loot available to about 3.4 million workers. Those born in September are the recipients, who will be able to withdraw up to R$1,000 from their linked accounts.

The measure announced by the government in March aims to inject around R$ 3 billion into the economy. Anyone who has a balance available in active (current employment) or inactive (former employment) accounts can participate, with a few exceptions.

Caixa Econômica Federal makes the deposit automatically into an account created in the Caixa Tem application. Just download the tool to move the money until December 15th.

Those who do not want to use the FGTS can now wait for the end of the round or request the return of the credit through Caixa Tem. Just access the app and order by November 10th.

MP that sets a minimum wage at R$ 1,212 for 2022 is approved in the Senate

The Federal Senate yesterday approved the provisional measure that sets the minimum wage at R$ 1,212 for 2022. Despite having been published on December 31 of last year, it needed to be approved by the National Congress to become law.

The value represents an adjustment of 10.18% compared to last year, and is based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) accumulated in 2021. It does not represent a real increase for Brazilians.

According to the MP’s rapporteur, Senator Soraya Thronicke, it is a mere “formality”. She also criticized ideological polarization, saying that the country’s real problem is the economy.

“This polarization, in fact, is just a big smokescreen that we all fall into when we don’t pay attention, that our problems, of all Brazilians, are just one: it’s the economy, it’s making this country prosper. So people are deluding themselves, getting distracted by nonsense that won’t put food on the Brazilians’ table”, he evaluates.

Currently, the minimum wage serves as a reference for 56.7 million citizens, 24.2 million of whom are beneficiaries of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). The data are from the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).