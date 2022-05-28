Aparecida de Goiânia holds the D-day of vaccination against Influenza and Measles this Saturday (28)

Aparecida de Goiânia will hold the D-day of vaccination against Influenza and Measles next Saturday (28). The main objective is to vaccinate as many people from priority groups as possible before the end of the campaign, which ends on June 3. To get vaccinated, you need to show up at the posts with your personal documents and vaccination card.

The Influenza Campaign is aimed at groups considered a priority by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and covers children from 6 months to under 5 years of age; Pregnant women and puerperal women; Indian people; teachers; People with comorbidities and permanent disabilities; security and rescue forces and Armed Forces; truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers; port workers; prison system staff; adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures and population deprived of liberty.

The fight against measles covers children from 6 months to under 5 years of age and health workers.

The vaccination posts on D-day will work from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, at the following units: UBS Andrade Reis; UBS Colina Azul; UBS Jd. Florence; UBS Veiga Jardim; UBS Cruzeiro do Sul; UBS Bairro Cardoso; UBS Delfiore; UBS Mother Germana; UBS Bandeirantes; UBS Garavelo Park; UBS Anhembi; UBS Olympic Garden; UBS Retiro do Bosque; UBS Candido de Queiroz.

Vaccination will take place at the Immunization Center from 8 am to 1 pm.

Group balance

Aparecida de Goiânia has already applied, from April 4 to May 23, 73,668 doses of vaccines in the municipality in the National Vaccination Campaign against Influenza and Measles 2022.

56,581 doses against influenza were administered. As for measles vaccination, 17,087 doses were administered in the two priority groups, 9,221 for children and 7,887 for health workers.

