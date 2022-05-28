Apple’s iPhone repair kit is ‘disastrous’, expensive and cumbersome

Raju Singh 2 hours ago

The first Apple customers who ordered and received the device self-repair kit were quite surprised by the order.

Reports from specialized websites and those with residents in the United States, such as the The Verge it’s the MacRumorspoint out that the set is huge and difficult to transport, in addition to having more parts and structures than expected.

nothing homemade

To free the repair or exchange of isolated and apparently simple parts, such as the battery of a current iPhone, Apple sent two large suitcases that weigh a total of 35 kg. The procedure was also considered quite complex, as it involves different machines and not just a few screwdrivers and pliers.

The two boxes that together weigh almost 40 kg.The two boxes that together weigh almost 40 kg.Source: Juli Clover / Mac Rumors

The first step, for example, is to use an industry-standard station that allows you to remove the screen. Then, using a small blade, you need to cut the stickers to separate the outer layers of the display and gain access to the components.

The complete kit installed on a tableThe complete kit installed on a tableSource: Sean Hollister / The Verge

Everything is done with the help of several manuals provided by the company, but both sites considered the procedures relatively difficult and with the possibility of going wrong due to small slips of the user.

And the cost?

In addition to the difficulty and logistics, the price was also considered an issue: the rental of the kit and the new part (a battery) leave for approx. $95 in the current plan.

The cell opened into one of the mold trays and one of the tools.The cell opened into one of the mold trays and one of the tools.Source: Sean Hollister / The Verge

Apart from all that, still a possible cost of US$ 1.2 thousand that Apple may charge if you take more than seven days to return the equipment in the condition in which it was sent. In technical assistance, the same procedure costs about US$ 69 with the guarantee that it will be performed by an authorized professional.

The home repair program was officially launched in April 2022 and came after a series of events — from leaks that showed how the company mentored technicians to campaigns so that not only authorized technical assistance had access to specific tools.

