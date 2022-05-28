Argentina confirms first cases of monkeypox – 27/05/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The Argentine health authorities confirmed, this Friday (27), the first two cases of monkeypox recorded in Latin America.

“The result of the PCR sample taken by the Instituto Malbrán from the first suspected case of monkeypox was positive,” said a statement from the Ministry of Health, adding that “the sequencing showed a high percentage of homology with sequences from the West African clade.” .

According to the Argentine press, he is a 40-year-old man who returned from Spain. The patient is “in good condition, on symptomatic treatment” while his close contacts are under clinical and epidemiological control and without symptoms, the report said.

The second case was confirmed this Friday afternoon by the Ministry of Health, of a resident in Spain who was under analysis. He is visiting the province of Buenos Aires and has no connection with the previous patient. His age was not reported.

“The person has ulcerative lesions with no other associated symptoms, arrived in the country on May 25 and began to show symptoms on May 26. The patient is in good general condition, isolated and receiving symptomatic treatment,” the report says.

“His close contacts are under strict clinical and epidemiological follow-up, and all of them are asymptomatic to date,” the note adds.

Monkeypox is an infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals.

Person-to-person transmission is possible but rare. The disease was first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo and is currently considered endemic in a dozen African countries.

Its appearance in non-endemic countries is what worries specialists. So far, confirmed cases in non-endemic areas are generally mild and no deaths have been reported.