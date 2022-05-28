Baby is born with condition that makes her look like she’s always smiling

Ayla Summer Mucha, a baby born in December, became a TikTok star after her parents started using the platform to raise awareness of the rare condition that makes her appear to have a permanent smile.

The girl was born with bilateral macrostomia, a condition in which the corners of the mouth do not fuse together properly in the womb.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/@cristinakylivercherGirl born with rare condition characterized by abnormal opening of the corners of her mouth

During the pregnancy, ultrasound scans failed to detect the abnormal opening of the mouth, which shocked the doctors after they performed the cesarean section.

Macrostomia is more than just a cosmetic abnormality – it can affect, for example, breastfeeding, as the child may have difficulty sucking. Because of the impact it has on facial functionality, patients with this condition often undergo surgery.

The surgery involves a closure of the skin and results in minimal scarring.

Credit: Reproduction / Instagram / cristinakylivercher cristinakylivercherCondition can be corrected with surgery

Despite the parents’ initial concern about their daughter’s condition, they are now sharing photos of the little girl to make the condition better known.