BH City Hall promotes vaccination campaign this Saturday (28/5) – Gerais

Jenni Smith 45 seconds ago Health Comments Off on BH City Hall promotes vaccination campaign this Saturday (28/5) – Gerais 0 Views

Nurse holding bottle containing measles vaccine. In the picture,
In addition to the stations, vaccines will be applied in shopping malls, drive-thru points and drugstores (photo: Rodrigo Clemente/PBH)

The City of Belo Horizonte (PBH) promotes another vaccination campaign against flu, measles and COVID-19, this Saturday (28/5). In all, more than 80 immunization centers will be opened in Belo Horizonte, including health centers, shopping malls, drive-thru points and drugstores.

To date, the second dose against the disease in children is at 52.6%. Measles protection reached 27.8% of the target audience.

Who can get vaccinated?

The flu vaccine will be administered to the elderly aged 60 years and over, health workers, children aged 6 months to 4 years, pregnant women, purperas, indigenous peoples, teachers from public and private schools, people with comorbidities and chronic diseases in the diseases and other special clinical conditions and people with permanent disabilities.

In addition to truck drivers, collective road passenger transport workers, port workers, professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces, employees of the Deprivation of Liberty System and adolescents and young people aged 12 to 21 years in socio-educational measures and the private population of freedom.

In the case of COVID, all people already summoned will be able to receive the vaccine. The first and second doses will be applied, in addition to the additional, booster and fourth doses. As for measles, children aged 6 months to 4 years old and health workers should receive the vaccine.

Other information, such as required documents, times and locations can be consulted on the PBH Portal.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

City Hall took funds from education and health to pay R$ 1.2 million to Gusttavo Lima

The Municipality of Conceição do Mato Dentro released a note stating that the singer Gusttavo …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved