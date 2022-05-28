BH City Hall promotes vaccination campaign this Saturday (28/5) – Gerais

In addition to the stations, vaccines will be applied in shopping malls, drive-thru points and drugstores (photo: Rodrigo Clemente/PBH) The City of Belo Horizonte (PBH) promotes another vaccination campaign against flu, measles and COVID-19, this Saturday (28/5). In all, more than 80 immunization centers will be opened in Belo Horizonte, including health centers, shopping malls, drive-thru points and drugstores.

To date, the second dose against the disease in children is at 52.6%. Measles protection reached 27.8% of the target audience.

Who can get vaccinated?

The flu vaccine will be administered to the elderly aged 60 years and over, health workers, children aged 6 months to 4 years, pregnant women, purperas, indigenous peoples, teachers from public and private schools, people with comorbidities and chronic diseases in the diseases and other special clinical conditions and people with permanent disabilities.

In addition to truck drivers, collective road passenger transport workers, port workers, professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces, employees of the Deprivation of Liberty System and adolescents and young people aged 12 to 21 years in socio-educational measures and the private population of freedom.

In the case of COVID, all people already summoned will be able to receive the vaccine. The first and second doses will be applied, in addition to the additional, booster and fourth doses. As for measles, children aged 6 months to 4 years old and health workers should receive the vaccine.

Other information, such as required documents, times and locations can be consulted on the PBH Portal.