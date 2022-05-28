Bolsonaro’s Brazil: end of free SUS and public universities – 05/24/2022

The ex-captain’s dream is a nightmare for Brazil: SUS charging the people, end of free university and thousands more troops scattered in South America and the Caribbean.

The design of the future planned by the pseudo-intellectuals of the barracks, who created a Brazil in 2035, based on the fiction of mismanagement that denies national achievements – starting with charging users of the Unified Health System, paying tuition at public universities and Deconstruction of the Judiciary – the ex-captain’s dream booklet. A delusion as nebulous as it is dangerous, because it involved people paid with public resources to debate, think, write and publish, with the right to party, a delusional document.

The planning of the future, conceived in the barracks and sponsored by the obscure thoughts of an inconsequential radicalism – which does not measure the consequences for the life of the Brazilian people – is the attempt to create a country that will be based on a new political leadership that emerged from conservative and liberals – so self-styled. It forgets, however, that it does not have the support of the population, but relies on the financing of secret funds, of parliamentarians who benefit from public resources to buy tractors, trucks at enormous prices and to finance the corporate card of an ex-captain who spends the who do not have, taking from the poorest.

The former captain rehearses, in equally inconsequential gestures, the dismantling of the country to build a nation, in 2035, in which the people are only and simply the financiers of the delusions of a court that already today takes advantage of what is paid in taxes to the government to enjoy millionaire salaries. The general – catch a thief – Heleno who says so, with his pay generously increased by presidential decree.

But let’s talk about the future designed by the pseudo-intellectuals in the barracks, who exercise as if reality could adjust to them, like the famous Procrustean bed. The mythological character had a bed in his house and invited travelers to lie down. If they were bigger than the bed, he would cut off their legs; if they were smaller, he stretched his limbs until, loose, they could be the size of the bed. One day Theseus – the one who killed the Minotaur – appeared and took Procrustes to bed. Bigger than her, he had his head cut off. So he stopped terrorizing people into conforming to his reality.

The Brazil of that nation study in 2035 is proposed by the strategic pseudo-intellectuals of the barracks, motivated by the arrogance of those who have a paranoid filter to describe the world (perhaps in the same spirit as some others who, without understanding very well what they were talking about, made primary recommendations to increase the security of electronic voting machines – shaming themselves). It includes actions of “regional deterrence”, that is, arms at the borders and military expenditures to ensure Brazilian leadership in South America and the Caribbean, in the name of national sovereignty. Well, let’s face it, national sovereignty is looking for business partners to privatize the Amazon…

They invented, as representatives of the majority of the Brazilian people, such a category of conservative-evolutionists… And the stupidity doesn’t stop there. In the classrooms of universities in Brazil that would have been left behind, students could only think like professors, in a struggle “of party-political indoctrination”. But this would have been resolved, according to the authors of Brazil in 2035, by charging tuition fees at universities.

It is necessary to mention that the base of Brazil of the ex-captain and the pseudo-intellectuals of the barracks is described in the book “Guerra pela Eternidade”, by Benjamim Teitelbaum, in which he reveals the ideological genesis of the populist right centered on a thought that unites the ex-captain, Putin, Viktor Orban and Bannon, that guy who helped elect Trump.

Brazil’s 2035 proposal is just a parody of that Nazi-fascist thinking.

But that cannot be a reason for mockery, but for concern. So many people were busy creating a Procrustean bed!