Ceará issues warning note for monkeypox

The Secretary of Health of Ceará (Sesa) issued, this Friday, 27, an alert note for the notification of suspected cases of monkeypox. According to the document, until May 25, 209 cases were reported in 18 countries, 186 of which were confirmed. In South America, two countries had confirmed cases: French Guiana (1) and Argentina (1). There were no case reports in Brazil.

According to the note, suspected cases in the state must be notified within 24 hours. The Ministry of Health maintains a National Monkeypox Situation Room in the process of developing notification and investigation sheets for the national territory.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) stated that measures such as physical distancing, use of masks and frequent hand hygiene in airports and aircraft are important to combat the forms of transmission of the disease. The agency also informed that it remains alert and vigilant regarding the national and international epidemiological scenario and is monitoring the available data and the evolution of the disease.

The reported cases are distributed: United Kingdom (71), Spain (41), Portugal (37), Netherlands (06), Germany (06), Canada (05), Belgium (04), Italy (04), France (03 ), Australia (02), United States (02), Israel (01), Denmark (01), Sweden (01), Switzerland (01), and Austria (01). 23 cases remain in suspect, Canada (20) and the United States (01).

The document also details that it is necessary to differentiate smallpox from diseases such as chickenpox, measles, bacterial skin infections, scabies, syphilis and allergies associated with medications.

Streaming

– human-to-human transmission occurs mainly through large respiratory droplets;

– As droplets cannot travel far, prolonged personal contact is required;

– can infect people through bodily fluids, contact with the lesion or indirect contact with the material of the lesion;

Symptoms

– incubation period can vary from 5 to 21 days

– febrile stage of the disease usually lasts 1 to 3 days (fever, severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, back pain, muscle pain and lack of energy)

– stage of rash, lasting 2 to 4 weeks (lesions progress from macules – flat-based lesions – to papules – raised firm painful lesions)

case definition

Suspect case: A person of any age who has a sudden onset of fever (>38.5°C), lymph node enlargement, and an unexplained acute rash AND who has one or more of the following signs or symptoms: back pain, asthenia, headache, AND excluding diseases that qualify as differential diagnosis* AND/OR any other locally relevant common cause of vesicular or papular rash. *varicella, herpes zoster, measles, zika, dengue, chikungunya, herpes simplex, bacterial skin infections, disseminated gonococcal infection, primary or secondary syphilis, chancroid, lymphogranuloma venereum, inguinal ranuloma, molluscum contagiosum (poxvirus), allergic reaction (such as plants).

Likely case: Person who meets the definition of a suspected case AND one or more of the following criteria: have an epidemiological link (close and prolonged exposure without respiratory protection; direct physical contact, including sexual contact; or contact with contaminated materials such as clothing or bedding) with a probable or confirmed case of Monkeypox, since March 15, 2022, in the 21 days prior to the onset of symptoms OR history of travel to an endemic country or with confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the 21 days prior to the onset of symptoms.

Confirmed case: A person who meets the definition of a suspected or probable case that is laboratory confirmed for Monkeypox virus by molecular testing (qPCR and/or sequencing).

Discarded case: Person who does not meet the necessary requirements for confirmation

like a certain disease

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags