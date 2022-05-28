Ceará municipalities must report suspected cases of monkey smallpox within 24 hours, guides Sesa – Ceará

Ceará Health Department (Sesa) released a note, this Friday (27), to guide municipalities in Ceará to communicate Suspected cases monkeypox within 24 hours. Despite the outbreak of infections in North America and Europe, the disease has not yet arrived in Brazil.

However, the world is on alert to contain the spread of the virus. Today, the first case in Latin America was found in Argentina.

In a technical note intended for municipal health departments, the ministry recommends strengthening surveillance and monitoring measures for possible cases.

It is also oriented that the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) be communicated within 24 hours and that there is a rapid disclosure for a quick response in case of a confirmation.

On Tuesday (24), the National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa) called for reinforcement of non-pharmacological measures, such as distancing, mask use and frequent hand hygiene at airports and aircraft to prevent the virus from entering the country.

What is monkeypox?

The World Health Organization (WHO) explains that the disease received this name because it was identified for the first time in monkey colonies kept for research in 1958. It was only detected in humans in 1970. Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus.

Despite being in the same family as human smallpox, the pathogen that causes monkey disease has a lower risk of complications. According to the WHO, the disease is found in Central and West Africa, where there are tropical forests and animals that can carry the disease.

Occasionally, people with smallpox are identified in other countries after traveling from regions where smallpox is endemic.

What are the symptoms?

According to the WHO, symptoms last between two and four weeks but go away on their own without treatment. The guidance is that people with the signs described below seek medical advice and report possible contact with someone infected. See the symptoms:

Fever;

Severe headaches, muscle and/or back pain;

Low energy;

swollen lymph nodes;

Skin rashes or lesions.

The rash usually appears one to three days after the onset of fever. Lesions may be flat or slightly raised, filled with clear or yellowish fluid, and may crust over, dry out, and fall off.

According to the agency, the number of injuries in a person can range from a few to thousands. The eruption tends to focus on the face, palms and soles of feet. They can also be found at mouth, genitals and eyes.

How is it transmitted?

The disease does not spread easily, but transmission occurs through contact with animals or infected people. In the case of humans, studies show that the virus is transmitted when there is physical interaction with people who are still showing symptoms (between two and four weeks).

So far, it is unclear whether asymptomatic people can spread the virus. According to the WHO, the rash, body fluids (pus or blood from skin lesions), and scabs are infectious. Therefore, it is necessary to avoid sharing the following items with the infected:

Clothes;

bedding;

Towels;

Objects such as utensils/dishes.

In addition, ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth can be infectious, which means that the disease can spread through the mouth. Spittle. People who interact closely with someone who is infectious, including healthcare professionals, family members and sexual partnersare at increased risk of infection.

The virus can also spread from a pregnant person to a fetus or from an infected parent to a child during or after birth through skin contact.

Monkeypox kills?

According to the WHO, the symptoms of infected people disappear on their own in a few weeks. However, there are more serious cases that can lead to medical complications and even death. O risk is greater for newbornschildren and people with underlying immune deficiencies.

Complications of severe cases can be skin infections, pneumonia, confusion, and eye infections that can lead to loss of vision. In recent times, the case fatality rate has been around 3-6%.

Is the disease transmitted during sexual intercourse?

There is no confirmation whether semen or vaginal fluids can transmit the disease. However, as stated above, monkeypox is passed through the physical contact with injuries. Therefore, during the sexual act, there is, yes, the risk of contamination due to the wounds located, mainly, on the skin and in the mouth, for example.

Are gay men the highest risk of infection?

As explained earlier, monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease. Therefore, sexual orientation no is a bigger factor of exposure.

According to the WHO, smallpox rashes can resemble some sexually transmitted diseases, including herpes and syphilis. For the agency, this explains why several of the cases in the current outbreak were identified among men seeking care at sexual health clinics.

“The risk of becoming infected with monkeypox is not limited to sexually active people or men who have sex with men. Anyone who has close physical contact with someone who is infectious is at risk,” says the WHO.

Can children get monkeypox from monkeys?

Yup. Children are more likely to have severe symptoms than teenagers and adults. In addition, the virus can also be transmitted to a fetus or newborn through birth or early physical contact.

How to avoid?

Brazil has not confirmed any case of the disease. But, if you have contact with a suspicious case, the ideal is avoid contact with whom he presented the symptoms. The recommendation for those infected is isolation and the use of a protective mask, especially if they are coughing or have mouth injuries. Here’s how to proceed in these cases:

Avoid skin-to-skin contact whenever possible;

Wear disposable gloves if you have any direct contact with the injuries;

Wear a mask when handling any clothing or bedding if the person cannot handle it alone;

Regularly clean your hands with soap and water or alcohol gel, especially after contact with the infected person;

Clean clothing, sheets, towels, and other items or surfaces that have touched or may have come into contact with the infected person’s rash or respiratory secretions;

Wash the person’s clothes, towels, sheets and silverware with warm water and detergent;

Clean and disinfect all contaminated surfaces and dispose of contaminated waste (eg dressings) properly.

Does smallpox vaccine protect from monkey disease?

The WHO reported that people vaccinated against smallpox in the past will also have some protection against most cases of monkey disease. Therefore, previous vaccination against smallpox may result in a milder illness.

Can other animals transmit monkeypox?

Yup. Despite the name, several animal species have been identified as susceptible to the virus. These include rope squirrels, tree squirrels, gambian rats, voles, non-human primates and other species.

However, the WHO warns that uncertainty remains about the natural history of the monkeypox virus and more studies are needed to identify how the circulation of the virus is maintained in nature.