Check out Playstation Plus free games for June 2022

When it comes to PlayStation Plus, Sony has trained its fans to expect a pretty regular routine. Typically, new PlayStation Plus games are announced on the last Wednesday of the month and are added to the service on the first Tuesday of the following month. However, there are times when the PS Plus free games announcement doesn’t occur on the last Wednesday of the month, and that seems to be the case for the PS Plus free games for June 2022.

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers were expecting the free PS Plus games for the June 2022 announcement to happen today, May 25th, but are likely to be disappointed. Incidentally, the first Tuesday of June is not until June 7th. Next Tuesday is May 31st, which means PS Plus subscribers will be waiting a little longer than expected to get their hands on the June 2022 free games.

The reason this happens is that PS Plus games free ads are based on the first Tuesday of the next month, as opposed to the last Wednesday of the month, as it might appear on the surface. So in situations like this, the PS Plus free games announcement will likely take place on the first Wednesday of the following month. That means it’s a safe bet that the free PS Plus games for the June 2022 announcement will take place on Wednesday, June 1st, with games being added six days later on June 7th.

Of course, it’s possible that Sony will rock as it does its free PS Plus game ads, as the company is poised to make sweeping changes to the service in the near future. The new PS Plus membership tiers will be introduced in North America on June 13, when subscribers will have three options to choose from: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium.

PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium will include extra games that will not be for subscribers to keep, but will alternate like PlayStation Now games. There will still be monthly free games for PS Plus subscribers, but it has been suggested that the lineup will include one less game than fans are used to when the changes take place.

Since the launch of the PlayStation 5, PS Plus subscribers have received two PS4 games and one PS5 game every month. However, it has been said that only two free PS Plus games will be distributed each month to PS Plus Essential subscribers when the changes are made. It is possible that this change will take effect with PS Plus free games for June 2022, but it is also possible that it will wait until July. Subscribers will have to wait for more information.