Check out the flu vaccination schedule for this Friday in Varginha

The second stage of the National Influenza Vaccination Campaign takes place until June 3, in Varginha. The first stage took place in April for vaccination of the elderly, health professionals and children from six months to 5 years. Now in this second stage, the public of a priority group such as pregnant women, people with disabilities and other professionals will be vaccinated.

In the case of influenza, annual vaccination is critical because of the variation in influenza subtypes, which change every year. The vaccine applied in the 2022 Campaign, for example, included protection against the new strain H3N2.

People who have not yet been vaccinated can look for the health posts that have the vaccines, according to the calendar released by the Varginha City Hall.

Check out the priority groups in this second phase:

Elderly aged 60 years or more;

Health professionals;

Children from 6 months to under 5 years old;

pregnant women;

puerperal women;

Teachers from public and private schools;

People with comorbidities;

Persons with permanent disabilities;

Professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces;

truck drivers;

Workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers;

Port workers;

Prison system officials;

Security and Rescue Forces;

Armed forces.

Check the vaccination schedule: