Check out the places for vaccination against covid-19 and flu on the weekend duty

Elderly person receives vaccine – Credit: disclosure

Next Saturday (28/05), from 8 am to 1 pm, the Municipal Health Department will carry out the vaccination duty against COVID-19 and against the flu (influenza) for children and adults in the basic health units (UBS’s) of the Santa Felicia and Botafogo.

This Saturday (28/05), there will also be vaccination at Parque do Bicão, from 9 am to 1 pm, during the Municipal Play Day. Vaccinations against COVID-19 will be applied on site for people aged 12 and over and against Influenza (flu) only for adults in priority groups, that is, people aged 60 or over, health professionals, pregnant women, postpartum women, public and private education professionals, people with disabilities and people with comorbidities.

During the week, flu vaccination can be carried out at any of the Basic Health Units (UBS’S) or Family Health Units (USF’s), from 8 am to 4 pm.

Vaccination against COVID-19 for adults and adolescents aged 12 to 17 from Monday to Friday continues to be carried out at Fundação Pró-Memória, USF do Aracy Equipe I, USF CDHU, USF Jardim São Carlos, USF Munich/Astolpho and USF do Jockey/Guanabara, also from 8 am to 4 pm.

For children, vaccination against COVID-19 continues to be carried out at the USF units of Antenor Garcia, UBS of Redenção, UBS of Vila Isabel, UBS of Vila São José and USF Angelina/Arnon. Vaccination hours are also from 8 am to 4 pm in any of the units.

Read too

Latest news