Check out the schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 over the weekend (28 and 29/05)

This weekend (28 and 29/05), the Prefecture of Fortaleza continues with the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, from 09 am to 17 pm. The service takes place according to the maximum daily capacity of each vaccination center.

Vaccination against Covid-19

The City Hall updated the strategies of the vaccination campaign. Now, all doses can be applied without the need for prior scheduling, just registering on the Saúde Digital website and the necessary prerequisites, such as age and minimum interval between doses.

Another novelty is the change in the service provided by the Ceará Events Center (CEC). Since last Saturday (21/05), the first vaccination center against Covid-19 in Fortaleza started to focus its activities in the drive-thru modality, closing activities in the salons.

Approximately 66 vaccination centers installed in all Health Regions remain active. They are distributed in four malls (Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza, RioMar Kennedy and Shopping Central), in Sesi Parangaba, in the Events Center (drive-thru) and in 60 health posts. The daily schedule you can check below and daily on the City Hall Portal.

Covid-19 control measures

According to state and municipal decrees (April 14, 2022), the City Hall of Fortaleza reinforces that the mandatory use of masks remains in health equipment, such as hospitals, polyclinics, medical and dental clinics, health posts and Emergency Care Units. (Upas). It is also guiding the use of masks by the elderly, people with comorbidities or who have flu symptoms. At vaccination points against Covid-19 in the capital, the PMF recommends the use of masks.

Necessary documents

Adults and Teens: when attending the vaccination center, it is necessary to present the original documents: identity (with photo), CPF, National Health Card (CNS) and updated proof of residence. In the case of a second dose, also bring the vaccination card. Adolescents who do not have a RG can take their birth certificate along with a photo document, which can be a single ticket or a student ID.

Immunosuppressed: must carry documentation proving immunosuppression.

Children: at the time of vaccination, it will be necessary to present the number of the National Health Card (CNS) and the child’s official identification document, which can be one of the following options: birth certificate, identity card or passport. You will also need to present up-to-date proof of residency and an original photo ID of the child’s guardian at the time of application.

flu syndrome

The Prefecture of Fortaleza reinforces that the application of vaccination in children who are positive with Covid-19 follows the same recommendation as the adult public, according to the Brazilian Society of Immunization (SBIm).

Children with Covid-19 should only receive the immunizing agent 30 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive result in asymptomatic cases. In negative cases for the coronavirus, but with a flu-like syndrome, the vaccine must be received 48 hours after the symptoms have disappeared.

Service this Saturday and Sunday (28 and 29/05)

*The service described below is based on the maximum daily capacity of each vaccination center.

FIRST DOSE

1 – Assistance to children aged 5 years (5 years, 11 months and 29 days) who missed their appointment or who have been registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

2 – Assistance to children aged 6 to 11 years who missed their appointment or who have been registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

SATURDAY

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

3 – Assistance to those aged between 12 and 17, registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

4 – Assistance to those aged 18 or over, pregnant women and postpartum women registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SECOND DOSE

1 – Assistance to those who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose of the AstraZeneca brand:

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

2 – Assistance to children, adolescents and adults who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose of the CoronaVac brand:

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

3 – Assistance to children, adolescents and adults who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose of the Pfizer brand:

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

4 – Assistance to those who missed the appointment of the second dose of the Janssen brand:

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

THIRD DOSE

1 – Assistance for people over 18 years of age who have missed their third dose schedule:

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

2 – Assistance for people from Fortaleza over 18 who have completed four months of their second dose:

SATURDAY

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

FOURTH DOSE

1- Service for immunosuppressed people over 18 years old who missed their fourth dose schedule:

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

2 – Care for elderly people aged 60 or over who have completed four months of their third dose (spontaneous demand):

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy