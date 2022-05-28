Check the vaccination schedule against Covid, flu and measles in Sorocaba next week | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

The Municipality of Sorocaba (SP) released the next week’s mixed vaccination schedule (May 30 to June 3), which will immunize against Covid-19, flu (Influenza) and measles in the 33 Basic Health Units (UBSs) in the city. , from 9 am to 3 pm.

The flu and measles vaccines will be given on Monday (30), Wednesday (1/6) and Friday (3). Vaccines against Covid-19 will be made available on Tuesday (31) and Thursday (2).

Vaccination against Covid-19 for children (from the age of five), adolescents and adults will continue at the 33 UBSs, on Tuesday (31) and Thursday (2).

Those who need to take any dose of the vaccine can attend on the day of the week indicated for that, according to the calendar, to be immunized. Adults and adolescents need to present ID, CPF and proof of vaccination of the dose already received.

In the case of children, at the time of immunization, they need to be accompanied by their parents or guardians and carrying the Vaccination Card, the identity document and the CPF or SUS Card, all these documents of the child himself.

Parents or guardians of children with comorbidities or disabilities must also provide proof of their risk condition (exams, prescriptions, medical report, medical prescription or existing registration at UBS).

To advance the service time by up to 90% at the time of the child’s immunization against Covid-19, parents or guardians can access this website and pre-register. The initiative aims to avoid agglomerations. For those who are unable to pre-register the child, the same can be done in person at UBS.

The flu vaccination will be done in a staggered way, to serve all audiences with tranquility and without agglomerations.

Next week, on Monday (30), Wednesday (1) and Friday (3), elderly people from 60 years of age will continue to be immunized, according to the determination of the State Government; health professionals; children from six months to four years, 11 months and 29 days; pregnant and postpartum women; indigenous population; traditional quilombola communities; teachers, other education professionals and school staff (lunch workers, education assistants, administrative assistants, student inspector, cleaning assistant, among others); truck drivers; workers in collective road transport of urban and long-distance passengers; port workers; security and rescue forces; armed forces; prison system staff; population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures; people with disabilities and people with comorbidities.

Measles vaccination will be applied to children aged from six months to four years, 11 months and 29 days and health professionals, on Monday (30), Wednesday (1) and Friday (3).

Parents or guardians are fundamental in this process and must attend the vaccination services together with their children, taking the child’s Vaccination Card for evaluation and registration. The MMR vaccine, applied in this campaign, also protects against rubella and mumps, in addition to measles.

At the time of vaccination, it is mandatory to present an identity document with photo and the Vaccination Card of the person to be vaccinated.

In the case of Health and Education professionals, truck drivers, road transport workers, port workers, security and rescue forces, armed forces and prison system employees, it is also necessary to present proof of employment relationship. People with disabilities must also present a medical report or report.

food collection

There will be, in all UBSs participating in the vaccination campaign, non-perishable food collection for the #AFOMENAOEFAKE! campaign, organized by the Social Solidarity Fund (FSS).

These items will be distributed to families in social vulnerability in the city. The donation is voluntary and open to all who wish and are able to contribute.