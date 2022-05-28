Chief answers Kátia Abreu: ‘we don’t want old clothes, we want health, education and drinking water’

“Do you only appear when you are being candidates to deceive the Indians and then make laws against us?”, asked a chief of a Krahô tribe in Tocantins.

support the 247

ICL

247 – After the pre-candidate for the Senate for the state of Tocantins Kátia Abreu (PP) released a video asking for the donation of “used” and “old” clothes to indigenous people of the Krahô tribes, a Krahô chief replied in a video that what they want is health and education quality and clean water, not old clothes.

“We krahôs need to have our rights maintained, guaranteed in the 1988 Constitution. We need health, which is precarious, education, which is precarious, clean water and standing savannahs”, said the chief.

“Kátia Abreu, you are a candidate and studied, but there are a lot of krahô who don’t ask for old clothes like that. We have some cash, which we work to buy our new clothes,” she continued.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“How much money does the government, you, as a senator, parliamentarian, who gets an amendment, where are you? Do you only appear when you are running for candidates to deceive the Indians and then make laws against us?” he asked.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Boy…👀 Indies open up the cheap politics of Senator Katia Abreu Fool is the one who thinks the Indians are silly and tries to use them as Maneuver Mass Watch until the end pic.twitter.com/gY8MjhdN3u CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — Elisa Brom (@brom_elisa) May 27, 2022

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING