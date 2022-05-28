City hall bids R$ 4 million in hot drinks for Health

The suffering of health workers who eat warm will remain. The city hall now bids R$ 4 million for the supply of marmitex to several health units for a period of one year. One of the constant complaints is the delay in the delivery of lunchboxes that arrive cold and well after lunch time. The councilors even presented an indication so that, instead of marmitex, employees would receive food tickets, but they were unable to reverse this situation.

TCE rejects Rossi’s accounts

The State Court of Auditors gave an opinion against the accountability of former mayor Bernardo Rossi, in the year 2019. It also gave a prior opinion against the 2020 accounts and the defense missed the deadline to appeal. Now, the City Council has already received these bills to be voted on.

3 shelved accounts

And there we already have in the drawer of the presidency of the Chamber, occupied by Hingo Hammes, three bills to be voted on, including those from 2016, by Rubens Bomtempo, also with a contrary opinion from the TCE.

Scenario

But, let’s analyze this scenario: with a majority in the Chamber (councillors will now know the price of having entered the current mayor’s boat), Rubens Bomtempo may have his accounts approved and those of his arch-enemy Bernardo Rossi disapproved.

Consequences of failure

The councilors will have the burden of approving the accounts of one and disapproving the accounts of the other. Or the approval of both. And for those who don’t know, the consequence of having the accounts disapproved we explain: it’s a big step to make the politician ineligible. Hence it is concluded that it is a powerful weapon in the hands of parliamentarians, but they can also be scorched by public opinion. This includes sitting on the bills and pretending they are not there to be voted on.

Seriously: can you resist these little faces? Today, there is an animal adoption fair organized by the Coordination of Animal Welfare, NGOs and protectors at two addresses: Parque de Exposições, in Itaipava and Praça dom Pedro, in the Center. They take place simultaneously, from 10 am to 3 pm.

to your own luck

MDB chiefs in the state are saddened by former party members in the municipality because they abandoned the boat in favor of returning to elective positions in legends with greater potential. The sadness is so great that they intend to remove that ‘hand that protects’ from the head of the ungrateful.

Service life of buses

It was the norm in the 90’s, the obligation to have in each collective that circulated in the city the date of its acquisition and the date of its validity. So, we knew (and inspected) if the bus was running after the deadline. Then, in Rubens Bomtempo’s second term, the rule was abolished. And now the City Council wants to bring the practice back.

Turn the light on!

Councilors, outraged by the public lighting fee and also the deficiency of this system, want to know how much the city collects with this tariff and sent a letter to the executive. Let’s help: close to R$ 30 million per year.

training

Sicomércio, Sebrae and Senac promote, on June 6, another meeting of Capacita Varejo. This time, the theme will be Digital Marketing, a strategy with communication actions that companies can use through digital means to publicize and market their products or services, conquering new customers and improving their network of relationships. Capacita Varejo meetings are monthly, free of charge and in person.

Mountaineers have a tradition: keeping the ‘summit notebook’ that aims to help firefighters in case of searches and also preserve the memory of adventurers. This is the most recent one placed at Monte do Milho, in Serra das Araras. The photo is by Bruno Kappaun.

no radars

It is not here, but it is valid for the Petropolitan who has his second home in the Lagos Region: the Legislative Assembly of Rio approved the bill that prohibits the installation and operation of fixed radars for speed control and application of fines on the state highway RJ – 124, Via Lagos. The inspection of speed control of the highway will only be allowed through mobile radars and with the presence of the police authority or competent inspection agent. The project now goes to the governor’s sanction.

Hurry up, Hingo!

The City Council needs to speed up a lot of things. Now at the end of May is still voting for last year’s nominations. One of them is for the maintenance of the air conditioning of the UPA Centro. So much time passed that February arrived, brought that rain, and the unit was interdicted (and still remains so) due to the fall of a barrier.

