City Hall took funds from education and health to pay R$ 1.2 million to Gusttavo Lima

The Municipality of Conceição do Mato Dentro released a note stating that the singer Gusttavo Lima’s fee was paid with funds from the Financial Compensation for Mineral Exploration, CFEM. In practice, mining companies pay this tribute to the Federal Government, which then sends this money to cities where mining activities are carried out.

“There is no restriction,” according to the statement about using the resource to hold events that improve the quality of life for local residents. However, what appears on the website of the National Mining Agency, is that the money can only be used to improve issues of infrastructure, environmental quality, health and education. The information is from Folha de S.Paulo.

However, the city hall of Mato Dentro says that the event in question will attract tourists to the region, “making the city receive back the investment in almost its entirety in income generation, whether in local commerce, in the means of accommodation, in bars and restaurants, gas stations, bakery, rental of houses, leasing of public spaces, among others, boosting the diversification of the local economy”

According to the contract with the city hall, Gusttavo Lima has until June 15 to receive the rest of the money, since the fee was paid in two installments.

