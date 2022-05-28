compare performance on PS1 and PS5

PS Plus classics have started to be performance-tested by analysts while running on PS4 and PS5. ElAnalistaDeBits channel compared the graphical performance of several games available in the service’s Deluxe plan, taking into account the available resolutions and display modes.

Games like Tekken 2 and Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue were selected to show the features added by Sony in action. In addition to showing how the emulation has been working, the content creator highlights interesting points throughout the gameplay:

The main observations were:

Games run at a resolution of 1440p, and as the PS4 does not support this format, it is scaled down to 1080p on the console;

Games like Oddworld do not have upscaling to higher resolutions due to pre-rendered 2D elements;

With Toy Story 2, he introduces like the standard, retro and modern filters;

As for frame rates, there is a difference between the ports due to the use of PAL and NTSC settings, so certain games like Tekken 2 (NTSC) seem to be more fluid than others;

Classic PS1 and PSP games have versions for PS4 and PS5, however, the PS2 only have the PS4 version, running backwards compatibility on Sony’s latest console;

The maximum resolution of PSP games so far is 1080p;

PS2 titles do not have a feature rewindonly those of PS1 and PSP;

To run PS Plus classics in a better way, the owner of the channel points out that Sony should continue to make improvements in the emulation of its titles. The refurbishment will be available on June 13 in Brazil.

