– Coren-TO official Hospital Unimed on abusive practices against Nursing Federal Council of Nursing

The Regional Nursing Council of Tocantins (Coren-TO) officiated, this Thursday (26/5), the directors of Hospital Unimed Palmas, to adopt measures to combat moral harassment, psychological violence and abuse of power by members of the board, doctors and other professionals about the hospital’s Nursing team.

The Regional Council relied on at least four episodes reported by anonymous complaints via the ombudsman, to justify the letter sent to the hospital directors. The cases are being examined by the Supervisory Board of Coren-TO and raise suspicions of situations that cause embarrassment, humiliation, subjugation and affect the dignity and integrity of Nursing professionals who work in the unit.

In the document delivered to the president of Unimed Palmas Hospital, Maurício Kawai and to the administrative director Ricardo Souto, the president of Coren-TO, Luana Bispo, highlighted the supervisory nature and the administrative police character of the municipality, attributes guaranteed and regulated by Federal Law 5905. /73 and 5172/66.

Coren-TO also requested that the directors inform all professionals about the facts presented in the document. If the institution does not adopt the appropriate measures, the Public Prosecutor’s Office may be contacted for investigation and other administrative and judicial procedures.

Source: Coren-TO