Corsan works will leave 34 neighborhoods without water on Monday – oreporter.net

Corsan works may cause lack of water in Cachoeirinha and Gravataí, next Monday (30) and Tuesday (31). The scheduled services will be carried out at the Water Treatment Station (ETA), on Rua Papa João XXIII, in Vila Cachoeirinha.

The Cachoeirinha Water Treatment Station also supplies Gravataí. According to Corsan, the works to improve the supply network will take place at the Water Treatment Station in Cachoeirinha.

Check out the neighborhoods that will be affected by the lack of water, this Monday (30)

little waterfall: Anair, Campo Belo, Canarinho, Central Park, Chácara da Rosas, Chico Mendes, Espirito Santos, Fátima, Jardim do Bosque, Jardim Betânia, Marechal Rondon, Meu Rincão, Nova Cachoeirinha, Green Tunnel and Vista Alegre.

Gravataí: Águas Claras, Águas Mortas, Bonsucesso, Dona Helena, Jardim Esplanada, Arinos Subdivision, Jobim Subdivision, Morada do Vale I, II and III, Eucalyptus Park, Garibaldino Park, Ipiranga Park, Planaltina, Recanto das Taquareiras, Residencial Ibiza, Residencial Rondon , Vera Cruz and Vila Branca. The deadline for normalization of supply will take place on Monday night (30).

On Tuesday (31), the service will be interrupted again from 8 am and will affect the Águas Claras and Morada do Vale I neighborhoods in Gravataí and the deadline for normalization of supply will be from 1 pm. Also according to the Company, the works will continue throughout the week and the schedule for the final completion of the work is scheduled for June 8th.