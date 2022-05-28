Covid-19: DF registers 1,450 new infections and transmission rate rises to 1.44 | Federal District

The Federal District registered 1,450 new cases known of Covid-19 this Friday (27) an increase of 61% in relation to the total number of infected people registered on Thursday (26). On the other hand, according to the Health Department, there was no notification of deaths for the second consecutive day in Brasília.

21 days ago, the transmission rate is high in DF (see below). This Friday, the index is 1.44which indicates, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), that each 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others 144.

Covid-19 transmission rate in Brasilia in May:

May 2: 0.92

May 3: 0.95

May 4: 0.96

May 5: 0.99

May 6: 1.01

May 9: 1.12

May 10: 1.16

May 11: 1.22

May 12: 1.26

May 13: 1.30

May 16: 1.34

May 17: 1.33

April 18: 1.33

April 19: 1.30

April 20: 1.28

April 23: 1.26

April 24: 1.28

April 25: 1.28

April 26: 1.39

April 27: 1.44

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Covid-19 has killed 11,690 people in the federal capital. all in all, 705,948 were infected.

among the dead, 10,675 lived in the federal capital and 1,015 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings. According to the SES-DF97.4% of patients are recovered.

Until 7 pm this Friday, the website of the Secretary of Health was down and, therefore, without information on the occupancy rate of ICU beds for patients with Covid in the public and private network.

O Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in DF. Until this Friday, 83,244 people tested positive and 852 died from the disease. in second place is Ceilândia, with 69,110 infections and 1,764 lives lost.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Friday:

Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on May 27, 2022