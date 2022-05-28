Covid: Brazil has 117 deaths and more than 48 thousand cases – 05/27/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil recorded 117 deaths from Covid and 48,251 cases of the disease, this Friday (27). It’s the third day this week with high numbers of infections.

The country thus reaches 666,365 lives lost and 30,917,196 people infected with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving average of cases is up 27% from two weeks ago. It now stands at 22,527 infections a day. The average number of deaths is now 110 per day, a situation of stability (no variation of more than 15% also in relation to the data of two weeks ago).

The average number of cases is the highest since April 3 this year, when it was 22,950.

The country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between Sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disclose the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Regarding vaccination, Brazil recorded 474,922 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 this Friday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 44,831 first doses and 105,376 second doses. 1,949 single doses and 322,766 booster doses were also recorded.

In all, 178,384,098 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil — 161,072,864 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizer. Added to the single doses of Janssen’s Covid vaccine, there are already 165,879,013 people with both doses or one dose of Janssen vaccine.

Thus, the country already has 83.04% of the population with the 1st dose and 77.21% of Brazilians with both doses or with one dose of the Janssen vaccine.

So far, 91,963,534 people have already taken a booster dose, which represents 42.81% of the Brazilian population. Another 3,228,508 took the fourth dose of the vaccine.

The consortium also gathers the record of vaccine doses administered to children. The population aged 5 to 11 years partially immunized (with only the first dose of vaccine received) is 60.23%, totaling 12,346,472. In the same age group, 31.97% (6,554,170) received the second dose or the single dose.

Vaccination data against Covid-19 was affected by the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health system, which took place in December, which led to the lack of updates in several states for long periods of time.

The consortium of press vehicles recently updated the Brazilian population numbers used to calculate the percentage of people vaccinated in the country. Now, the data used are the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) projection for 2022. All numbers are now calculated according to these values, including last year’s. Therefore, the percentages of people vaccinated may differ from the previously published figures.

Even those who received both doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine should maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, say experts.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles occurred in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, which threatened to withhold data, delayed newsletters about the disease and took information from the air, with the interruption of the disclosure of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government has released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​