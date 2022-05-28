DF records 1,450 cases of Covid in 24 hours and transmission reaches 1.44

The Federal District recorded 1,450 cases of Covid-19 between Thursday (26/5) and Friday (27/5). The last time notifications of infections were at this level was in March of this year. In addition to the increase in cases, the transmission rate also increased and reached 1.44.

With the update, the transmission rate indicates that a group of 100 people can infect another 144. On a high since the beginning of May, the rate has fallen, but has risen again in recent weeks. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), when the number is above 1 it means that the pandemic is advancing.

The data are from the epidemiological bulletin released by the Department of Health of the DF (SES/DF).

However, according to the document, in the last 24 hours, there were no records of deaths from the disease. Since the beginning of the health crisis, the DF has reported 705,948 cases and 11,690 deaths from the disease.

How the fee is calculated

According to the secretariat, the transmission rate is calculated from the moving average of confirmed cases, by date of onset of symptoms of all confirmed cases in the Federal District, from 02/29/2020 to 05/20/2022.

It uses an interface provided by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and WHO. The transmission rate estimates the average number of secondary cases of a disease caused by an infected person during the infectious period.

Between 2021 and 2022, the index peaked at 2.61 in January this year. Then it dropped and came close to 0.60. Currently, a value of 1.26 is observed for the transmission rate in the DF.

