The Justice sentenced, this Friday (27), a doctor denounced for lesbophobia by the Public Ministry of Paraná (MPPR). The defendant, a physician, co-owner and clinical director of a private hospital, allegedly prevented a woman from working in the hospital’s infirmary because of her sexual orientation. The case took place in Paraíso do Norte, in northwest Paraná.

The penalty awarded was one year, three months and 22 days of imprisonment and a fine of R$13,332.00, in addition to compensation of R$30,000 to the woman for moral damages. According to the criminal action, doctor Dorival Ricci Junior, 49, allegedly discriminated against the victim, a lesbian woman, by addressing her with characteristic lesbophobic words.

Photo: Reproduction Social Networks

In addition, she prevented her from working in a hospital as a caregiver for an elderly person admitted to the hospital unit. The attitude characterizes the crime typified in article 20 of Law 7.716/89.

The defendant would have said: “I don’t know what species it is, whether male or female, it can’t be here. Get out of my hospital,” the complaint reads.

The doctor and a nurse at the hospital were also denounced for fraudulent misrepresentation for having allegedly falsified a private document from the health unit. The goal? Change the truth about the fact. The accused allegedly forged a document inserting false information that one of the patients in the hospital ward had asked the victim to leave because she was female.

However, the defendant was acquitted of this charge, which led to an appeal by the Public Prosecutor’s Office against the acquittal. The doctor can also appeal the conviction.