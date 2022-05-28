Doctor who treated young woman says she did not suspect poisoning – News

















One of the doctors who treated the young woman Fernanda Carvalho, 22, at the Albert Schweitzer Hospital, said in a statement that he did not suspect poisoning in the case. The young woman died in March this year after 11 days in hospital.

Police opened an investigation after Fernanda’s brother was hospitalized with the same symptoms in April. The 16-year-old managed to survive and said he felt sick after eating a bean prepared by his stepmother. The suspect Cíntia Dias was prey temporarily.

In addition to listening to the medical team that took care of the brothers, delegate Flávio Rodrigues, responsible for the investigation, awaits the report of the exhumation of Fernanda’s body, which should be ready within 20 days.

“What we have already been able to observe is that the medical team was unable to verify the suspicion of a violent death, they were unable to verify a hypothesis of exogenous intoxication. Hence, the corpse was not sent to the IML (Medical-Legal Institute) in the death. from Fernanda. This is what, at first, we are observing”, said the delegate.

The police should also receive in the coming days the result of the gastric material collected from the teenager’s body, which was sent for expertise.

According to family members, the young man saw “blue balls” in the meal prepared by his stepmother.

Cíntia’s son said in a statement that his mother confessed to him having poisoned the brothers. The police suspect lead poisoning and investigate whether the crime was motivated by jealousy.

Deputy Flávio Rodrigues, responsible for investigating the case, asked the Justice for access to the data stored on the suspect’s cell phone to determine whether she made any confession through messages or researched something about poisoning.