Galaxy S22 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 appears with a devastating price – All in Technology

Looking for a top-of-the-line smartphone in Brazil with a price that fits in your pocket? One of the models indicated at that moment is the Galaxy S22 from Samsung. With highlights in screen, processor and cameras, the model is on offer from R$ 3558 in cash or R$ 4059 in up to 10x. However, the price drops even further to R$3483 for Fast Prime subscribers.

Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Galaxy S22 is capable of performing any task without causing slowdowns or stuttering. There is also 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space to install many apps and files. Plus, the IP68-reinforced construction allows it to be submerged in water without causing damage.

The display of the device is another highlight. After all, it has a 6.1″ FHD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED screen that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. There’s also a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3X true zoom. In addition, it includes other highlights such as a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging and NFC.

Main features:

Screen: 6.1″ FHD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+

6.1″ FHD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Internal storage: 128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom)

50 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) Frontal camera: 10 MP (f/2.2)

10 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 3,700mAh with 25W fast charging

3,700mAh with 25W fast charging Others: stereo sound, NFC, ip68, on-screen fingerprint reader, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

stereo sound, NFC, ip68, on-screen fingerprint reader, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Operational system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1 interface

On sale with a coupon, the Galaxy S22 is a great option in its price range in Brazil:

Discount – Galaxy S22:

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━