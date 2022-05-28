Google’s new tool will detect snoring and coughing during sleep

Google is working on a new feature for Android phones that will be able to detect coughing and snoring during sleep. This information would be used to monitor your health, using Google Health Studies, an app that coordinates various body data collected by the company’s apps.

The project was briefly mentioned in the digital health and wellness report that Google published this week in support of the release of version 2.0 of Health Studies.

According to the company, “The Health Sensing team is actively working to bring a set of algorithms and detection capabilities to Android devices, with the aim of providing the user with relevant conclusions about their sleep”.

The project is being treated as “Sleep Audio Collection” and, for now, is in the testing phase only for company employees who have an Android smartphone.

This collection would have the function of “supporting our mission in providing necessary data to validate, adjust and develop our algorithms”. The intention is even for these algorithms to be converted into a “bedside monitoring” application.

It will work in a similar way to Google Fit, which already uses the cell phone camera to measure heart rate and breathing, for example. But it is not yet known whether the software will be embedded in Fit, or in the Clock – which, in 2020, gained a feature called “Sleep Time”, also with the function of improving the user’s sleep.

There is no word yet on when it will be released to the public.

It is worth remembering that version 2.0 of the Nest Hub, a Google device that works as a voice assistant (like Alexa, from Amazon) and a central to coordinate the routine of the house and the automation of other smart home devices, already contains a similar feature called Sleep Sensing.